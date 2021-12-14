Remember going to the movies as a kid and the smell of fresh popcorn welcomed you at the door and guided you right to the concession stand? The anticipation of the delicious warm treat combined with the excitement of the movie you were about to see, put all of your senses into overdrive and you could hardly wait to get to your seat for the show to begin.
A couple generations ago it was a highlight of the weekend to check out what new show was playing at the theatre and plan to go with some friends or family. Then the era of DVDs arrived, and people could rent or buy favorite movies to watch at home. Now the digital world offers first-run streaming of many movies before they ever hit the theatres.
The progress of the film industry has diminished the local cinema, and many of today’s kids may never know the fun of going to the movies.
Cindy Kime, manager of The Grand Theatre of Oelwein, and some friends of The Grand thought it would be a great idea to offer local elementary students a free pass to the movies – and sweetened the deal by making it happen on a school day.
“We wanted the kids to have that fun. Lots of kids never have been to a movie theatre and we wanted to give that experience to them,” Cindy said. “So, they got to get out of school and go see a movie on Tuesday.”
All Oelwein students in grades Pre-K – 4 attended one of two showings of “Encanto,” an animated movie from the Walt Disney Studios. Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house. Each child in the family has been blessed with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal, except one, Mirabel. When she discovers the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel finds that being ordinary might be the key to saving her exceptional family.
The movie marks Disney’s 60th animated production and is the type of production that will become a standard for years to come. Cindy hopes it will serve as a catalyst to a new generation of movie-goers.
“We always had so much fun going to the movies as kids, so many good memories come out of those experiences. That is what we wanted to share with the students today, to instill a love for going to the movies and the big screen experience,” she said.
Sacred Heart Parish provided the funds for free concessions of popcorn and pop for all the students on Tuesday.
During the holiday break, The Grand Theatre will show free movies “Elf” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at 4 p.m. Dec. 27-31.