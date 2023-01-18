Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Oelwein School District brought back a reimagined version of its alternative school program last fall, called Odyssey, starting with the middle grades. The program has supported students on behavior goals using incentives, to clear the way for them to achieve academic goals, Principal Connie Adams said.

“Now that they’ve been able to be successful behaviorally, we’re seeing their academics come along nicely, so we’re very optimistic,” Adams said.

