The Oelwein School District brought back a reimagined version of its alternative school program last fall, called Odyssey, starting with the middle grades. The program has supported students on behavior goals using incentives, to clear the way for them to achieve academic goals, Principal Connie Adams said.
“Now that they’ve been able to be successful behaviorally, we’re seeing their academics come along nicely, so we’re very optimistic,” Adams said.
At the May 16 Oelwein School Board meeting, Superintendent Josh Ehn described how he, along with then-Oelwein Online Principal Jacklyn Letzring and Area Education agency staff had designed Odyssey as an opportunity to provide gen-ed classes through the Oelwein Online curriculum “while also providing the behavior support these students need in-person,” Ehn said.
The name was chosen to reflect the theme of a hero’s journey.
Hearing about the Odyssey program from Oelwein Activities Director Jamie (Harrings) Jacobs, with whom Adams worked in Waterloo, Adams applied, was hired, and met over the summer with Letzring.
“She (Letzring) helped me get pointed in the right direction,” Adams said. “I think that speaks volumes.”
In July, Adams took on the mantle of principal of Oelwein Online and Odyssey, bringing 24 years of teaching experience, at both elementary and middle school, mostly to kids with low-socioeconomic backgrounds.
Odyssey started the year with three students and, in November, grew to five, ranging from grades 5-8, after educator teams at their buildings recommended them. The students are close to grade level academically and are all on behavioral individualized education plans, Adams said.
The Odyssey students get their general ed instruction from Kelli Stoler and special education instruction from Brooke Dudley. Their paraeducators are Kourtney Hooks and Amanda Neumann Birchard. Secretary is Val Stickel.
“We’re always working toward a goal with IEPs and decided on different incentives as a group,” Adams said.
In October, students took a field trip to Westgate Fire and Rescue.
“They had the opportunity to ride on fire trucks, climb on top, and get strapped to stretchers,” Adams said.
In November, they won a trip to Pizza Ranch.
They’ve got a percentage goal to meet over a certain time period — let’s say it’s 90% over a three-week span, Adams said. They figure a percent of the goal each day, then average the achievement over the time span.
“This way, if a student has an off day, it doesn’t ruin an incentive they’ve worked so hard for,” Adams said.
Students in K-5 are learning online through the platform Canvas, with lessons created by Oelwein Online teacher Kristi Druvenga.
“Our pacing is very similar to where they are face to face,” Adams said.
“One of the things they’ll tell you is they like to hear and see the teacher teaching the math, to ask those live questions.
“With Canvas, they have somebody that will come sit next to them and work them through it, but their learning platform’s online, so it makes it tougher.
“Just in talking with the kids, ‘which class do you think would be a good one, at the middle school?’ They feel they could get the most support with math, that it’d be a good starting spot.
“Right now it’s a temporary, it’s going for one class, and going with one of our paras that’s here,” she said. “They still have that comfort of the person they know.
“The whole goal is reintegration with their peers. They need to be with their peers. But we want them to be able to be productive — in a positive way,” Adams said.
Oelwein Online grades 6-12 are using the platform Edgenuity, which complies with state standards, but is not laid out using the same curriculum and pacing guide as Oelwein teachers are using face-to-face.
The Oelwein Online secondary science and English teachers — Chet Reagan and Tammy Ingels — along with Adams have a long-term goal of shifting the 6-12 curriculum to Canvas, using an Oelwein curriculum layout.
“Our hope is next year, sixth grade would be on Canvas,” Adams said, then onward in “a natural progression.”
The intent is to make the transition back to in-person learning seamless, which will benefit both Odyssey and Oelwein Online students.
Odyssey students have started attending the library at the middle school one day a week, Adams said in prepared notes ahead of the December school board meeting.
They had a couple of avid readers in class.
“One of the students, we noticed he preferred books in hand to audio books. It gives them a choice, they get to choose what they want to read,” Adams said.
One Thursday, for example, when the Odyssey students returned from the library, their classroom teacher, Mrs. Brooke Dudley, said, they all walked into the room and sat down and all started reading. “She didn’t say anything, she didn’t ask them to, just immediately they sat down and started reading,” Adams said. “It was neat to see that. Just to have the kids — happy.”
Like Oelwein Online, Odyssey students have the opportunity to participate in extracurriculars.
“Any time there’s a concert, a play or the movie theater that they went to (before Christmas) our students are included in that,” Adams said.
Where previously, their behavior was in the way of their learning, Adams is seeing a transformation.
“Students (who) we were really worried about them academically, they’re higher than what they were showing, and they’re having success. They’re participating in Zooms and they’re feeling confident,” Adams said.
“It’s just refreshing to see the confidence they have in their academics,” she said.
In a small setting, when there’s an issue, a teacher or a para can address it directly.
“And because they’ve been given a chance and they’ve tasted success, it grows, it builds,” Adams said.