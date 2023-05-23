The Oelwein School District has announced the bus stop times for summer school students grade levels K-7. This summer school is taking place June 5-30. Signup is closed. Sections will meet Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to before noon. Buses are set to arrive at their first stop about 7:20 a.m. and depart Wings Park Elementary at 11:50 a.m.
SUMMER BUS SCHEDULE DETAILS:
Morning times:
Bus 1:
7:20 — Hazleton City Hall
7:30 — Sacred Heart
7:40 — Little Husky Learning Center
7:40 — Middle School
7:45 — Wings Park
Bus 2:
7:20 — Parkside
7:30 — Harlan
7:40 — LHLC
7:40 — Middle School
7:45 — Wings Park
Afternoon Times:
Bus 1:
11:50 — Wings Park
11:55 — Middle School
11:55 — LHLC
12:05 — Sacred Heart
12:15 — Hazleton City Hall
Bus 2:
11:50 — Wings Park
11:55 — Middle School
11:55 — LHLC
12:05 — Harlan
12:15 — Parkside