The Oelwein School District has announced the bus stop times for summer school students grade levels K-7. This summer school is taking place June 5-30. Signup is closed. Sections will meet Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to before noon. Buses are set to arrive at their first stop about 7:20 a.m. and depart Wings Park Elementary at 11:50 a.m.

SUMMER BUS SCHEDULE DETAILS:

Morning times:

Bus 1:

7:20 — Hazleton City Hall

7:30 — Sacred Heart

7:40 — Little Husky Learning Center

7:40 — Middle School

7:45 — Wings Park

Bus 2:

7:20 — Parkside

7:30 — Harlan

7:40 — LHLC

7:40 — Middle School

7:45 — Wings Park

Afternoon Times:

Bus 1:

11:50 — Wings Park

11:55 — Middle School

11:55 — LHLC

12:05 — Sacred Heart

12:15 — Hazleton City Hall

Bus 2:

11:50 — Wings Park

11:55 — Middle School

11:55 — LHLC

12:05 — Harlan

12:15 — Parkside

