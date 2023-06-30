Oelwein High School health and phys ed teacher Josh Vanderloop enjoys cooking and hands-on experience, and, it turns out, so do his students.
“Cooking and preparing food is a life skill which I felt everybody needs to know how to do,” Vanderloop said.
Home economics is no longer offered in the Oelwein School District, but when Vanderloop emailed all next fall’s high school students, enough showed interest for him to assemble a class.
Vanderloop’s food and nutrition class also covers budgeting, sanitizing equipment, food safety, USDA dietary guidelines, vitamins and minerals, active and sedentary lifestyles — he has them walk to break up the long morning block — and understanding different dietary restrictions, such as what among listed food examples could a vegan eat? What could a diabetic eat?
He contrasted that with rote caloric restriction.
“I don’t feel like a kid should be dieting, maybe watch what you eat, not like only eat so many calories,” Vanderloop said. “This is an important time in their life, they’re growing and developing, the metabolism’s still pretty high and they’re active.”
“Just (eat) a variety of things and pick and choose,” he said.
“On our first day of being here, Vanderloop had us watch a video of things to look out for, how to properly cook,” classmate Jaden Landers said. “Washing your hands, putting up your hair so it doesn’t get into your food.”
Serving food and “being more clean about it” were early lessons, classmate Danielle Bantz said.
“A dirty spoon, say if you lick the spoon — you can’t — I wanted to, not going to lie,”
“I love you, Grandma,” classmate Zachery Steffen said.
“A great experience,” associate Kim Wilkinson said, “was we all went down to Fareway, got all the groceries, (and) they got to realize how much groceries cost.”
Classmate Mikala Smith explained the students’ detailed budgeting process.
“Thursdays, we’ll go through and plan out what we want for the next week, we’ll get into new groups so we have different learning experiences with other people, then we’ll all agree on something we should make,” Smith began.
“We have the spreadsheet that like, we’ll have our names, the foods that we’re making and recipes within it and all the ingredients we need. Then, we’ll go into the Fareway website and look up the different prices.
“After we look up the prices, we’ll put it onto a different spreadsheet to budget out how much we will end up spending and see if we can go a different route.
“If we get, like, bacon that’s over 7 bucks, we’ll go back and say what else can we get for a cheaper price, and we’ll put it on the spreadsheet at a cheaper price.”
Bantz indicated she knew food was expensive, but when it’s all added up, it’s still a shock.
“You’ve got to look at different aisles or, like, different brands… like Fareway brand,” Bantz said.
Steffen already knew how to cook several meats like “steaks, burgers, fish, basically anything simple,” he said.
“Macaroni salad was new to me,” Steffen said. “We didn’t have much mayo, so we had to put water in it and shake it and that seemed to work,” Steffen said.
They’ve learned to make do with errors.
Smith said her group forgot mayo for the macaroni salad, so they shook up milk and butter. “It took us, like, half an hour to shake it up,” she said.
“I’m personally really into cooking, it’s just really fun and relaxing,” classmate Jaden Landers said.
Smith enjoys the experience and observing how different people she’s cooking with use different seasonings, like “how much spices, sweetness, bitterness or how spicy they make it,” she said.
“Things you want to watch out for when you’re cooking,” Landers said, “is definitely the temperature and you want to keep an eye on your food (so as not to) overcook it or undercook it.”
Students have selected some meals whereas Vanderloop and Wilkinson have chosen others, themselves, to ensure a variety of nutritious food and different options, Vanderloop said.
Students collaborate to modify recipes to accommodate allergic or picky eaters, per Smith.
“If some people don’t like peppers in there, we change it up like corn, onions, tomatoes,” Smith said.
As students reflect on their favorite foods, recent recipes and sweets come to mind first, but then also heartier meals.
Smith had made protein balls recently which packed peanut butter (in some) and chocolate. “I forgot the protein powder but it turned out really good without it,” she said. Landers liked making the chocolate-chocolate chip “Subway cookies” and noted they forgot the salt, but the cookies turned out “pretty good.”
On further reflection, Smith liked the smoky hashbrowns breakfast casserole with grated hashbrowns, ham, shredded bacon, tomatoes onions, seasoning and cheese.
“It was supposed to be on a smoker. We made it in the oven,” Smith said.
Landers liked the sliders with deli meats and cheeses on Hawaiian rolls. Biscuits and gravy she made were also popular among the class and staff, she indicated.
“Everyone loved it.”
Iva Sams enjoyed making walking tacos.
Bantz made a “smoothie coffee” adding to the coffee ice and sweetened condensed milk creamer. “It was so good,” she said.
Steffen recommended the class “if you like cooking and meeting new people,” he said.
Smith recommended the class, “especially to people who haven’t been cooking a lot.”
“I think it’s been a great class for the kids to learn how to cook. It’s been fun, we’ve learned a lot. Mostly the more basic stuff,” Wilkinson said.