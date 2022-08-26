Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The city of Oelwein will have its 150th birthday next year and a big celebration is going to be planned to commemorate the sesquicentennial. Oelwein Chamber and Area Development will be spearheading a committee for the planning, fundraising and execution of the big birthday party.

While a date has not yet been set, they are looking at sometime in July 2023 since the town has no other large community event in that month, except for Party in the Park.

Tags

Trending Food Videos