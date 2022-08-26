The city of Oelwein will have its 150th birthday next year and a big celebration is going to be planned to commemorate the sesquicentennial. Oelwein Chamber and Area Development will be spearheading a committee for the planning, fundraising and execution of the big birthday party.
While a date has not yet been set, they are looking at sometime in July 2023 since the town has no other large community event in that month, except for Party in the Park.
OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard said the event can be another attraction to draw people to our community. “We are hoping that this will be a large celebration, but we will need lots of ideas and lots of volunteers to pull off a great event,” she said.
An initial, organizational meeting to discuss the event will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the OCAD office, 6 S. Frederick Ave.
“Anyone is welcome to attend this meeting, so bring anyone who is interested,” Howard said. “If it is not possible to make the meeting, but you want to join this committee, let us know and we will gladly add you to the committee list for future meetings and planning.”
Howard said people can start thinking of activities that they would like to see included in the sesquicentennial. Some may include a carnival, exhibits, open museum tours, parade, strolling acts downtown, food vendors, craft/vendor show, flea market, car show, breakfast/dinner, souvenirs/memorabilia/shirts, live music, sidewalk sales or business open houses and more.
“We need to include organizations, venues and community members into the event,” Howard said.
Some may remember Oelwein’s Centennial celebration in 1973. At that time there were anniversary/birthday fact books and souvenir items for sale, a large parade, a beard contest, costume and period dress from the early days of Oelwein in a contest, with events at City Park and in the downtown.
“One-hundred and fifty years is a great accomplishment. Let’s make this a truly spectacular event,” Howard said. “Please plan to attend the initial meeting to put our heads together and come up with some great ideas.”