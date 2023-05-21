Oelwein City Council is expected to go forward with plans to reinstate its emergency call center by passing a resolution to that effect at tonight’s regular 6 o’clock meeting. The history of a single call center for Fayette County has been short-lived due to breakdown in negotiations between the city and county.
In July 2021, the city shut down its 911 and dispatch center and worked with Fayette County to transition all emergency calls to a central location in the county sheriff’s office. Fayette County had said they would have no issues with this transition, however, once the added workload of Oelwein was understood, the county requested an annual fee of $125,000 to handle the extra workload.
The city and county began negotiations, but questions presented from the city went answered and negotiations stopped in April 2023. Fayette County is requiring Oelwein to pay $140,000 annually, which is more than any other entity within the county based on population. According to information found in the resolution on tonight’s agenda, the county is also improperly using calls for service to justify high charges and used only one county as a model, while failing to look at several counties in Iowa who do not charge dispatching fees to their communities.
According to the resolution’s outline, the city can provide 24-hour dispatch coverage that meets community needs at a price comparable or less than the county’s asking cost.
City administration reports the city did not intend for this outcome, but the county’s position has forced Oelwein to start dispatching again as the only affordable alternative for taxpayers of the city.
The merger of dispatch will remain for emergency calls and transmissions, as the county provides this service to all communities at no additional cost beyond current taxation and 911 subscriber fees. The Oelwein Dispatch Center will have four full-time employees and part-time employees as needed. Any equipment upgrades for radios will be required even if the city had not reinstated its own dispatch center. City administration stated the city will strive to provide a service that keeps all residents safe and served.
Council is expected to pass the third and final reading of an ordinance amending certain setbacks and fence/shrubbery requirements in the city’s zoning code.
Under the amended ordinance, no form of shrubbery can be planted closer than two feet of a lot line, with maximum height of three feet along the front lot line, four feet on side lot lines and six feet on the back lot line. Likewise, a detached building must be a minimum of four feet from the principal structure and 25 feet from the front property line.
The Council is expected to approve a motion to pursue Iowa Thriving Community designation for Oelwein. This state of Iowa designation will help the city qualify for state and federal tax credits and will support one of the council’s goals to improve housing. Along with this motion is a second motion to approve grant writing services from Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission for $1,000. This will ensure that the city has a competitive application.
Oelwein City Council meetings are open to the public. The meeting begins tonight at 6 in City Hall.