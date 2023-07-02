Sylvia Oelwein will be returning to northeast Iowa to assume the role of Grand Marshal at Oelwein's sesquicentennial parade, scheduled for Saturday, July 15.
Sylvia Angelika Oelwein, born in 1949, is the fourth generation of the original Frederick Oelwein family for whom Oelwein is named. She has spent several years in South Africa, Southeast Asia (especially Malaysia), North America, Switzerland and the Canary Islands. Sylvia tried to learn from every culture and took many of those experiences to heart, trying to integrate them into her daily life in Germany. She currently resides in Sommerhausen/Wurzburg in Oelspielstrasse.
Sylvia is divorced from Peter Salzmann, and took back her maiden name of Oelwein afterward. She has three children, ages 46, 42 and 37, and two grandchildren, including Paul, age 7, who lives in Wurzburg, Germany with his parents Philipp and Angelina Salzmann. Her second grandchild, Alaia, age 2, lives with his parents Isabel and Max Salzmann in Costa Rica.
Sylvia works as a tour guide, actress and as a teacher for Chinese painting and alternative medicine. She has on many occasions guided visitors from the United States who arrived in Würzburg by river cruise, including two from Iowa. She has written several books, including a children's book titled "Aisha's adventures in far Malaya," which was translated into 13 languages. The recent book "Viola, how do you see your future,“ is in process and will be published later this month.
When compiling information for this story, Sylvia was asked to tell us about her previous visits to Oelwein.
“I have visited Oelwein several times," she stated, "and I am very proud of this wonderful little town with its people. The biggest event was 1989, when I visited Oelwein together with my family and my parents Helma and Kurt Oelwein from Coburg, Germany. We, at this time, lived in Wisconsin. My father Kurt (he passed away in 2002) enjoyed very much to play on the piano of his ancestors while he visited the Oelwein museum.“
"My mother Helma (she passed away in 2018) wrote a book about her life in the second world war with all those difficulties and good moments," added Oelwein, "when she later became a refugee, being pregnant and just one month before giving birth to her first daughter Heidrun. The book is called 'No Day like Another,' which possibly will be filmed next year.“
Sylvia keeps in contact with residents in Oelwein, and when the Sesquicentennial committee was making plans for the celebration’s events, she was contacted and asked if she would be interested and able to come “home” for the large event and be the Grand Marshal for the parade. Sylvia was honored and excited to have this opportunity.
Sylvia visited Oelwein several years ago and OCAD set up meet and greet times for her to visit with local residents. As a thank you gift, she sent some German trinkets and a bottle of "Oelwein" wine. While planning and deciding on souvenirs for the sesquicentennial, Sylvia was asked if there was any way the wine could be produced, bottled, labeled and shipped to Oelwein to be sold.
With lots of discussions with German wineries, she located one in her hometown that would be able to fulfill the order and ship the wine to a U.S. location who could then ship it to Oelwein. The proper licensing was obtained by OCAD and the production of the wine was approved. Sylvia was instrumental in getting all the arrangements made for this special one-time shipment of 150 bottles of Oelwein wine.
“The wine is made of grapes that are in a vineyard that I can see from my back door in Sommerhausen in Oelspielstrasse," Sylvia noted, "where the best Frankonian wines are from."
The wine is Kabinett Silvaner, which is between a sweet and a dry white wine, similar to Pinot Grigio. Both sweet wine drinkers and dry wine drinkers have given their approval. (Yes, the committee opened a bottle and had samples just to make sure it was good enough to sell.)
Sylvia will be in Oelwein for the entire week of the celebration and will be seen around town participating in the activities. On Saturday, July 15, she will also be giving a short speech on Stage #2 in Depot Park following the parade at around noon, prior to the serving of the birthday cake and ice cream.