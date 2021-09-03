Oelwein Area United Way announced its goal of $60,000 at the annual kickoff for the 2021 fundraising campaign held Wednesday, Sept. 1 at the Community Plaza. The funds raised will go to support seven agencies that address needs of people in the community: RISE, Ltd., Girl Scouts, Helping Services for Youth & Families, Northeast Iowa Community Action Corp., Oelwein Community Plaza, Parent Share & Support, and Two x Two Kindhearted Kids.
The kickoff included presentation of several awards to recognize contributions of corporate donors. Diamond Awards were presented to Veridian Credit Union, Fidelity Bank & Trust, and Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home/Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Gold Awards were presented to Norby’s Farm Fleet and Lumber Ridge Home Source. Bronze Award recipients were Birdnow Motor Trade and East Penn Manufacturing.
An annual highlight of the kickoff is presentation of the United Way Penny Campaign Award. This award is given to the grade school class that contributed the most pennies/loose change during the 2020 campaign. Karen Bouska’s first grade class was the winner with $343.24 contributed. Penny Campaign Chair Barb Winter said the school-wide total was amazing at $1,946.56.
Marybeth Jaggard was the surprise recipient of the annual Jag Award presented each year to a member of the community for his or her contributions to the success of United Way and volunteerism in the community.
Winners in the prize drawings included Dylan Mulfinger and Kim Puls.
For more than 60 years, Oelwein Area United Way has been supporting people and agencies that provide services to help area citizens and families. That support is made possible through the generosity of those that live and work in the community. Anyone can make a contribution to United Way by personal check or through their employer via paycheck deduction where available. The 2021 United Way campaign has begun and continues through the end of the year. Contributions can be mailed to Oelwein Area United Way, PO Box 547, 102 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein, IA 50662, or dropped off at the office located inside the lobby at the Hotel Mealey, downtown.
Other ways to support United Way are participation in any of their announced fundraisers, or Restaurant Days held at participating local restaurants: Monday, Sept. 6, Country Cottage Café; and the following Wednesdays, Sept. 15, PJ’s Bar and Grill (Viper Lanes), Sept. 22, Ice Cream Junction, Sept. 29, Clete & Connie’s, Oct. 6, Hacienda Del Rio, Oct. 13, Ma & Pa’s Diner, Oct. 20, Subway, Oct. 27, Jo Jo’s Dairy Queen, and Nov. 3, Leo’s Italian Restaurant.