LifeServe Blood Center reports the community blood supply has been low due to lower donor turnout. LifeServe is calling on all blood donors to help boost the blood supply this fall.
Someone requires a blood transfusion every 2 seconds. Also, 100% of the blood products needed by your community hospital come from LifeServe blood donors.
Make an appointment at an upcoming neighborhood blood drive near you. Appointments are required.
A West Union community blood drive will be held 12:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Holy Name Church Parish Center, 128 N. Walnut St.
An Oelwein community blood drive will be held 12:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Oelwein Public Library meeting room, 201 E. Charles St.