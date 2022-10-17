Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

LifeServe Blood Center reports the community blood supply has been low due to lower donor turnout. LifeServe is calling on all blood donors to help boost the blood supply this fall.

Someone requires a blood transfusion every 2 seconds. Also, 100% of the blood products needed by your community hospital come from LifeServe blood donors.

