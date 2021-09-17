JESUP — Oelwein collected its first win of the season Friday during Jesup’s homecoming.
Sophomore fullback Josh Ladeburg ran for 230 yards and scored four touchdowns for the Huskies in the 42-20 victory.
His longest scoring dash was from 21 yards out in the second quarter.
Oelwein is now 1-3 on the season. Jesup is 2-2. The Huskies won the Class 2A District 4 opener for both teams.
Junior quarterback Carter Jeanes ran for 52 yards and had two rush TDs, with his long from 20 yards. Duncan Tripp ran for 102 yards.
Jesup scored first in the game off a 1-yard plunge by junior quarterback Brevin Dahl. The extra point was good.
Oelwein answered with three minutes left in the first quarter on a 2-yard push by Ladeburg. The two-point conversion failed.
The Huskies drove in three more touchdowns — two by Ladeburg and one by Jeanes — before the J-Hawks got their second. At the half, the visitors led 28-13.
Oelwein received the second-half kickoff and marched down the field. Ladeburg broke loose for a 14-yard TD.
Jeanes scored Oelwein’s final TD on a 1-yard sneak with 1:39 left in the third.
Jesup wrapped up the scoring with a 56-yard touchdown sprint by senior running back Noah
Sheridan.