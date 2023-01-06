An Oelwein woman was arrested early Wednesday morning when she allegedly assaulted her father with what she believed to be acid, which she herself concocted.
Following their investigation, Oelwein Police arrested 48-year-old Jeannie Murphy just before 4 a.m. after being called to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of 1st Ave. NE.
According to KCHA news, the criminal complaint associated with the arrest stated that Mitchell Murphy, the suspect’s father, indicated that, while sleeping in a chair, he awoke to find Jeannie Murphy standing near him holding a bottle and wearing protective plastic gloves. Jeannie Murphy then told him the bottle contained acid before she splashed the bottle’s contents on him, prompting Mitchell Murphy to grab his daughter’s arm to stop her. At that point, Jeannie Murphy reportedly asked him how it felt before pouring the rest of the bottle on him.
Jeannie Murphy later told police the acid she used was homemade, which she had created by mixing several common household products, including salt, water, beef broth, and molasses, among others, together. She also indicated the mixture had caused her hands and arms to burn, which necessitated her use of gloves, KCHA reported.
A press release from Oelwein Police, meanwhile, indicated that Jeannie Murphy was charged with domestic assault with intent to inflict serious injury (first offense), which constitutes an aggravated misdemeanor.