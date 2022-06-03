Allyssa Michele Garrison, 20, of Oelwein, is charged with second-degree attempted burglary (Class D felony), third-degree theft (aggravated misdemeanor)and second-degree criminal mischief (Class D felony).
According to the criminal complaint filed by Oelwein Police, an officer was dispatched at 5:25 a.m., May 13, to 1 West Charles St. — a downtown commercial building that is home to Veridian Credit Union and other businesses — regarding a woman walking around, using the elevator, talking to herself, and appearing intoxicated. The officer found Garrison outside the building wearing a black hat and no shoes. Asked if she had been in the building, she said she was looking for a bathroom, the officer says, adding that he told her no businesses were open yet in the building, meaning she ha “absolutely zero reason” to be inside.
Later, police received a report of a burglary, theft and criminal mischief from the owner of the building and video footage showed a woman wearing a hat, who police identified as Garrison, going up and down the elevator several times saying “Oh my gosh, that’s so heavy,”
Items reported stolen include $100 in compact discs, $100 in infant toys, $200 in toddler clothing, 50 Pounds of frozen beef valued at $400.
Estimated damaged reported includes $300 to antique bells, $200 to decorations, $25 to a card box and $25 to a decorative gate. A cleaning company estimate for carpet in multiple areas and two bathrooms is $1,150.25.
Family and wedding photographs were also reported damaged.
“The victim is still going through the building and was told to notify police of any additional information that might have been covered up with the disarray of things as she cleans up,” the complaint says.