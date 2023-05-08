At approximately 8 a.m. Monday, May 8, Lakesha S. Hicks, 39, of Oelwein, allegedly lit a rug, which started an apartment on fire in the city of Westgate. One of the occupants was awakened by a dog to find the apartment filled with smoke. The occupants extinguished the fire and later reported it to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Hicks is charged with arson in the first degree, a Class B felony, and is being held in the Fayette County Jail awaiting her initial appearance.

