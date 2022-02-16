An Oelwein woman is facing felony charges after police responded to a report of a fight on a side street near Independence's historic downtown just before noon on Tuesday.
Heather Lynn Beck, 36, made her initial appearance in Buchanan County District Court on Wednesday and was charged with attempted murder (Class B felony) and second-degree criminal mischief (Class D felony). She is in the Buchanan County Jail with bail set at $500,000 cash or corporate surety.
According to Independence Police, Beck was driving her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox when she saw a man who shares her home address driving his 2012 Ford Fusion with another female as a passenger, court documents say.
Beck pursued the car and rear-ended it with her SUV while driving east on 1st Street West in about the 700 block. The man turned northbound on 4th Avenue Northwest and "Beck pulled up along the driver's side and started striking his car several times until he lost control and spun around stopping."
Police said the car is a total loss.
A no contact order is in place to protect the man.
If convicted on the attempted murder charge, she could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison. The criminal mischief felony carries a maximum five years in prison.