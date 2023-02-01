An Oelwein woman, 29-year-old Nicole Burgos, has been arrested and charged with two counts of prostitution following what court documents describe as a “controlled prostitution transaction” by authorities.
The charges are part of the same investigation that led to last week’s arrest of Trent Fitzpatrick, also of Oelwein, who was charged with pimping following a Jan. 24 incident at a residence in Fort Atkinson.
According to a criminal complaint, on Jan. 21, a Winneshiek County Deputy Sheriff was alerted by Bank 1st in West Union that Burgos was attempting to cash a check which bank officials suspected may be fraudulent. Subsequently, the Deputy met with the holder of the account from which the check was written, an individual who was not identified by name in the complaint. The individual then advised the Deputy that “the check had been written to the Defendant in order to pay for sex acts that she had performed for him.”
Following this admission, the account holder also provided the Deputy with additional evidence of crimes, including, the complaint states, “text messages with the Defendant and verbal statements about the sex acts performed and dollar amounts paid for the sex acts.”
As a result of this information, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office initiated the “controlled transaction,” which involved Fitzpatrick and Burgos and took place on Jan. 24 in Fort Atkinson.
On that Jan. 24 date, the unnamed individual, who had been paying Burgos “for sex acts on numerous occasions over several months,” scheduled another transaction with “two female prostitutes via text messages” in cooperation with authorities. Via a telephone conversation, meanwhile, Burgos had “set a predetermined dollar amount for an hour of sex acts,” a second criminal complaint explained. When Burgos, who was transported to the Fort Atkinson residence by Fitzpatrick, arrived later that night to provide the sex acts, law enforcement was waiting, as they halted the transaction.
Burgos is currently being held in the Winneshiek County Jail.