Arrest1.psd

Burgos

 Courtesy the WCSO

An Oelwein woman, 29-year-old Nicole Burgos, has been arrested and charged with two counts of prostitution following what court documents describe as a “controlled prostitution transaction” by authorities.

The charges are part of the same investigation that led to last week’s arrest of Trent Fitzpatrick, also of Oelwein, who was charged with pimping following a Jan. 24 incident at a residence in Fort Atkinson.

