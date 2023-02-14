An Oelwein woman is facing possession and OWI charges following her arrest stemming from a traffic violation early Sunday. A passenger who was in her vehicle at the time of the violation was also charged and jailed.
According to a criminal complaint, at around 2:11 a.m. Sunday, a Fayette County Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near 1st Ave. NE and 5th St. NE in Oelwein for “loud music/disorderly conduct.” Following the stop, the deputy noted that the driver “had blood shot, watery eyes,” and that “an odor of alcohol was detected coming from the vehicle,” with the driver indicating that it was her passenger who had been drinking. That driver, identified as 29-year-old Kashell E. Allison, then allowed her vehicle to be searched, during which a “green leafy substance/residue was found in the vehicle near the center console and seat, which tested positive for marijuana,” the complaint explained.
Following this discovery, Allison also admitted to using the drugs, while subsequently failing “multiple sobriety tests,” which included both a walk and turn test as well as a one-leg stand. Allison, the documents indicate, was then offered a preliminary breath test, which she passed by blowing “under the legal limit.” Allison, however, was “taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance” and transported to the Fayette County Jail in West Union.
Once there, the deputy, still suspecting that Allison had been driving while intoxicated, administered additional tests to her, including both a breath and a urine test, to which she consented. Based on this second round of testing, and after “speaking with the Drug Recognition Expert,” the complaint stated, the deputy expressed his “belief that the defendant (Allison) was operating while under the influence of a combination of controlled substances and alcohol.”
Allison was subsequently charged with both operating while intoxicated — second offense along with third offense possession of a controlled substance.
Meanwhile, a passenger in Allison’s vehicle, Tylor A. Richmond, 31, of West Union, “was advised he was free to leave” following the traffic stop, according to a separate complaint, though he “chose to stay on scene.” After consenting to a pat-down, however, Richmond “admitted there was marijuana in his pocket,” while he was also found to have “a THC Vape on his person.” When a test confirmed the substance was marijuana, Richmond was also transported to the Fayette County Jail, having been charged with first offense possession of marijuana in addition to possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both Allison and Richmond were released after posting bond. Their initial appearance is set for Feb. 22.