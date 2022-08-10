Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Heather Lynn Beck

The driver who repeatedly slammed her SUV into a man’s car in Independence on Feb. 15 was sent to prison for up to five years.

After a charge of attempted murder was amended to a lesser felony in May, Heather Lynn Beck, 36, of Oelwein, accepted a deal from prosecution and pleaded guilty two counts of assault while participating in a felony and one count of second-degree-criminal mischief, all Class D felonies.

