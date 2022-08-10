The driver who repeatedly slammed her SUV into a man’s car in Independence on Feb. 15 was sent to prison for up to five years.
After a charge of attempted murder was amended to a lesser felony in May, Heather Lynn Beck, 36, of Oelwein, accepted a deal from prosecution and pleaded guilty two counts of assault while participating in a felony and one count of second-degree-criminal mischief, all Class D felonies.
Beck was sentenced June 28 in Buchanan County District Court to three five-year prison terms with credit for time served, according to court documents. Those terms are to be concurrent, so she is scheduled to serve no more than five years.
She received credit for time served and will be eligible for parole.
Beck was also fined more than $2,000 plus surcharges.
In the late morning of Feb. 15, Beck was driving her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox when she saw a man who shared her home address driving his 2012 Ford Fusion with another woman as a passenger.
Independence Police reported that Beck pursued the car and rear-ended it with her SUV while driving east on First Street West in about the 700 block. The man turned northbound on Fourth Avenue Northwest and “Beck pulled up along the driver’s side and started striking his car several times until he lost control and spun around stopping.”
Police said the car is a total loss.
Beck, who had been working for a company that does nursing home care as well as home care and therapy, qualified for a court-appointed attorney based on her income.
In her sentence, she was ordered to pay victim restitution, which was to be determined at a later date.
A no-contact order to protect the man is effective until June 28, 2027.