Jeannette Hoth of Oelwein, and members of her family, participated in the Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer, Sunday, Oct. 3. The annual walk, now in its 31st year, is held in Cedar Rapids in celebration of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Jeannette has participated in past years 2018 and 2019, along with her granddaughter and daughter-in-law, but this was her first year to participate as a breast cancer survivor.
“Mine was discovered in my yearly mammogram at MercyOne in Oelwein at the end of July 2020. Two small spots were found. An ultrasound and biopsy were all done here at MercyOne,” Jeannette said, explaining the follow-up procedures. “I had lumpectomy surgery at Hall-Perrine Cancer Center in Cedar Rapids and was very lucky that doctors were able to get it all. The surgery was followed up with radiation and medication.”
Jeannette completed her last radiation treatment one year ago this month.
She said the Especially for You walk last Sunday saw at least 12,000 participating, with 690 survivors among the group. Eight members of her family made up her team who all walked with her. It was a 5K event and participants could choose to run, walk or do the family fun walk.
A pink firetruck was at the finish line and everyone signed the truck that participated.
Jeannette mentioned that both medical facilities in Oelwein offer the digital mammograms, which are completely painless.
“There is nothing to be afraid of in getting a mammogram and I personally don’t think women should stop getting them annually after age 65. I didn’t, and I’m glad. It’s the easiest and best way for early detection of breast cancer and getting the best outcome,” Jeannette said.