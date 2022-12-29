Three people involved in a Wednesday afternoon vehicle accident on Highway 150 near K Avenue were hospitalized as a result of their injuries.
According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, at around 3:11 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, a 2000 Buick LeSabre operated by Eldon Knipper of Arlington was traveling southbound on Highway 150 when it crossed the center line, striking a 2007 Chevy Equinox driven by 64-year-old Debra Husted of Oelwein. Knipper’s vehicle then came to rest on the northbound shoulder of the highway, with Husted’s doing so on the southbound side.
In the accident, both Knipper and Husted, as well as a passenger in Husted’s vehicle, Trenton Husted, 35, were taken by Fayette EMS to MercyOne Hospital in Oelwein to receive treatment for injuries.
The nature and extent of the injuries were not specified in the crash report, which also states that Knipper, 92, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
In responding to the accident, the Iowa State Patrol received assistance from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Maynard Fire, Fayette Police and EMS, and the Iowa Department of Transportation.
The accident remains under investigation.