Three people involved in a Wednesday afternoon vehicle accident on Highway 150 near K Avenue were hospitalized as a result of their injuries.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, at around 3:11 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, a 2000 Buick LeSabre operated by Eldon Knipper of Arlington was traveling southbound on Highway 150 when it crossed the center line, striking a 2007 Chevy Equinox driven by 64-year-old Debra Husted of Oelwein. Knipper’s vehicle then came to rest on the northbound shoulder of the highway, with Husted’s doing so on the southbound side.

