Oelwein’s much-anticipated celebration of its landmark 150th birthday began Wednesday with the “Strolling with the Spirits” cemetery walk, presented by the Oelwein Public Library and hosted by the city’s scenic Oakdale Cemetery.
“It’s kind of a self-guided tour,” said Jerry Macken, in the guise of the grounds’ sexton, as he welcomed visitors at the cemetery’s entrance. “You just go around and listen to who you want to, and enjoy yourself. They are reenactors.”
The dramatic, outdoor presentations are largely the work of Oelwein Public Library director Susan Macken, who combs through various records to recreate the personas of the people portrayed, explained the sexton Macken, who in real life is Susan’s husband.
“She’s the one who sets this up,” he said, referring to Susan. “She’s done it for how many years now. She’ll look up the history of the person and try to find the interesting aspects of their lives. One year, I was a gentleman that had gone out west and got ran over by a train and they sent me back here to be buried. She’ll find stuff like that on people and make it interesting.”
Among the historic individuals represented on Wednesday were Margaret Allyn (1835-1891, portrayed by Nancy Kastli), Sam Ford (1852-1937, by Michael Harris), Hannah Dunkerton (1855-1922, by Anita Mars), the city’s founding Oelwein family, itself (by Joe, Lisa, Julia and Jenna Bahe) and Adelpha Bell, whose challenging life extended from 1846 until 1881, described Bell’s reenactor Barb Ehlers.
“I was born in New York,” Ehlers began, speaking as Bell while standing near the family’s unmistakable log-building themed grave marker. “When I was 14 years old, my family moved to Illinois. My husband was born in Ohio, and his family also moved to Illinois, and so that’s how we got to know each other. He was in the Civil War, serving in the southern states, and he mustered out in Janesville, Wisconsin, and then came back home to Illinois.”
Subsequently, after her husband’s health improved, “we got married,” said Ehlers. “We lived for a time in Illinois, had our first child there, and then we moved to this area and lived southeast of Oelwein on a farm and had two more children.
“Unfortunately, I was very, very sick,” continued Ehlers, as Bell. “I had consumption of the lungs—now, we call that tuberculosis. I died at age 34, after being very sick for about 8 years. Unfortunately, two of our children also succumbed to that same disease, and they died in their early twenties.”
Though this year’s performances, which drew large crowds for much of the evening, commenced at 5 p.m., that was not always the case for prior iterations of the event, Jerry Macken recalled.
“Susan used to do it at night, a little later in the season,” he said. “We used to be out here with lanterns. That made it a bit more eerie.”
Events marking Oelwein’s sesquicentennial continue today through Sunday.