Oelwein’s sesquicentennial will feature a rendezvous historical encampment weekend display starting at 10 a.m. Friday, July 14 at Log Cabin Park on 1st St. SW near First Avenue.
The encampment is made up of a small contingent from a French Marine unit, whose base of operation would have been on the Mississippi River, south of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, on the Iowa side, near Sny Magill landing. They could have been exploring the region more than 100 years prior to the settlement of Oelwein.
Visitors can talk to reenactors and view the officer’s quarters, as well as see goods that could have been used for trade during the 1700s, demonstrations of some Native American crafts, and several types of cannons while also learning how a musket is loaded/fired and witnessing basic camp life.