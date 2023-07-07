To a rural resident coming of age in the 1930s and 40s living nearby, Oelwein, with its multitude of shops and various entertainments of the day, held a distinct allure, explained current resident Gwennith Vandersee, as she described the city she remembered during the World War II era, especially its peerless and vibrant downtown. “I was just a farm girl,” she observed. “It was a city to us. It really was. Oelwein was a big city.”
“There was a doughnut shop, and we made doughnuts there,” began Vandersee, now 92, who was employed for a time baking at the location. “That was at the end of the street as we would come into town. Across the street, there was a restaurant. It had been a train dining car.”
Those impressions of the city, however, were just the beginning, as Oelwein had much, much more to offer, Vandersee noted.
“There were all kinds of different businesses—there was a Ben Franklin’s, there was a druggist there for a while, and a little dress shop. And then Montgomery Wards, that took up a lot of space.”
At Oelwein’s Wards, she explained, “They had clothes on the main floor, and on the upper floor they had some furniture,” she recalled. “In fact, our first table and chairs came from there. It was chrome.”
Elsewhere downtown, “there was a Ritz Theater down there, and it was for western-type movies,” along with “Connor’s – it was a big Department Store,” Vandersee said. “And I remember a furniture store and Cooper’s Grocery. It was not that big for groceries, but they had a deli in the front where you could get some food to take out. And on the corner, there was a music store, and across from that there was a Diamond Brothers grocery store. You took your crate and left it with your shopping list, and they packed it for you; you didn’t have to run around the store.”
“Doctor Tyne’s eyeglasses was also up there,” Vandersee continued, in addition to “a shoe store and a bakery. There were two shoe stores in town. Across from that, City Laundry had started on the corner, and then there was a little hotel. There was also a women’s craft shop for yarn, and when you got up just behind Diamonds, there was this little narrow place and they sold tobacco—all the men went in there.”
Not far away, the amazing downtown continued, Vandersee said, and was home to a second theater, additional department stores, and the beautiful hotel that would become one of the city’s most recognizable landmarks.
“There was another theater, about where the current theater is, but it wasn’t that big,” she said. “And across from it, there was, they called it the Candy Box, which had ice cream. On the corner, there was a big pharmacy, I think it was a Rexall. There was a sewing shop, there was Gambles and Penney’s, and in the summer on Saturday nights, there were little places that had a little setup on the streets, selling popcorn or this or that.
“The big hotel, The Mealey, was there, as long as I can remember,” Vandersee indicated. “There were taverns and so forth, and a big furniture store across from that."
This was Oelwein, Vandersee noted, around 1946, in the year following the conclusion of the Second World War. She would marry two years later, to Laverne Vandersee, a young man she met near Sumner, though Oelwein would play a prominant part in their courtship and lives as man and wife, she said.
“When we dated, we’d come in to Oelwein to go to the movie or something,” said Vandersee, while later on, explaining that the two youngest of her five children, “Ruth and Paul, were born up here in Oelwein,” in 1959 and 1964, respectively.
Though quite cosmopolitan during that period, Oelwein’s business community nonetheless worked to accommodate their local, rural patrons, as well, in part by remaining open during special evening hours, Vandersee noted.
“On Thursday or Friday night, the stores would be open, and the farmers could come in then,” she explained. “A lot of people that worked elsewhere, they could come in in the evening. Some of it was doing their visiting and some of it was doing their shopping and getting their groceries.”
While Vandersee would finally move to Oelwein in the early 2000s following her first husband’s death, the historic and vibrant city of her youth had, by that time, already played a significant role in her life.