Although the new members of the Oelwein City Council will not take their seats until Jan. 1, they are all sworn in and ready to go.
On Monday at the City Council meeting, City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger swore in Brett DeVore to his second term as mayor. DeVore did the same in turn to returning Third Ward Council member Lynda Payne and at large Council member Karen Seeders as well as new members Dave Lenz (Ward 2) and Dave Garrigus (Ward 4).
This is the oath they each read:
“I (insert name) do solemnly swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Iowa, and that I will faithfully and impartially, to the best of my ability, discharge all the duties of the office of (insert office) in the City of Oelwein as now or hereafter required by law.”