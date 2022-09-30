Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

In recognition of October’s standing as National Healthiest State Month, Iowa’s 12th Healthiest State Annual Walk will occur on Tuesday, Oct. 5, with Oelwein’s local gathering beginning at City Park at 5:30 p.m.

The theme of this year’s event is “Walk More. Connect More.”

