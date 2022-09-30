In recognition of October’s standing as National Healthiest State Month, Iowa’s 12th Healthiest State Annual Walk will occur on Tuesday, Oct. 5, with Oelwein’s local gathering beginning at City Park at 5:30 p.m.
The theme of this year’s event is “Walk More. Connect More.”
Given the importance of physical activity to good health and disease prevention, walking, as a low-impact, affordable activity, is often singled out as one of the best ways a person can maintain a healthy, active lifestyle.
The 2022 event, presented by Delta Dental of Iowa, asks all Iowans to walk for 30 minutes in an effort to help Iowa come closer to becoming the nation’s healthiest state.
As part of this year’s theme, the notion of walking while connecting with others in the community and region is also an emphasis.
“We know now more than ever how important being both physically active and socially connected is to our physical and mental health,” said Oelwein’s Jessica Burkhart. “Going for a walk with friends, family, or coworkers helps address both.”
In Oelwein, participation has averaged between 15 and 20 walkers per year.
“This is a great way to connect with our community and enjoy our beautiful City Park in the fall,” Burkhart noted.
Burkhart also hopes that participation will signal the start of a healthy habit for those involved. “We encourage participants to continue to walk in the parks, trails and the Williams Wellness Center year-round,” she said.
A variety of entities, from workplaces to schools to cities, can register to walk.
Other walks occurring in the area on Oct. 5 will take place in Independence, Lamont, Guttenberg, Edgewood, and Monona. Also in Oelwein, school staff are encouraged to meet at the OCSD Husky Stadium at 2:30 p.m. for their own 30-minute walk.