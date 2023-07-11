The Oelwein Historical Museum will be open for the city’s sesquicentennial celebration on Friday, July 14 from 1 – 5 p.m., on Saturday, July 15 from 1 – 4 p.m. and Sunday, July 16 from 12 — 4 that afternoon.
While at the Historical Museum, which is located at 900 Second Ave SE, visitors can view a furnished country school room, parlor, bedroom and kitchen. Other displays include farm equipment, railroad memorabilia, music history and memorabilia from Oelwein, as well as newspaper clippings, a general store, a medical area and an extensive Delft collection.
Normal seasonal hours are 1 — 4 every Sunday from June to September, or anytime by appointment. The Museum is handicapped accessible. Group tours are welcome.
Hub City Heritage Railroad Museum
The Hub City Heritage Railroad Museum will be open for the Sesquicentennial event on Friday, July 14 from 1 – 5 p.m., Saturday, July 15 from 1 – 4 p.m. and Sunday 12 – 4 p.m. as well, located at 26 Second Ave. SW. Stroll through the museum to see years of railroad equipment, memorabilia and some of the largest railroad rolling stock that has been preserved.
The objectives of the Hub City Heritage Corporation are to encourage and promote the preservation and restoration of railroad memorabilia as pertinent to the Oelwein area. The railway museum is for the education and enjoyment of the general public.
The town of Oelwein was laid out in a cornfield purchased from G.A. Oelwein in 1872 on the coming of the Burlington, Cedar Rapids and Minnesota Railroad. It was later called the Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railroad, usually referred to as the Rock Island.
Hub City Heritage was formed in early 1987 and opened the Railroad Museum on June 14 of that year. By 1989, the group first acquired the Railway Express building. Hub City Heritage later obtained the two-story yard office building and the 75-foot dispatchers’ tower, which is the last of the CGW dispatchers towers and only one remaining in the state of Iowa.