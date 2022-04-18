Oelwein Class of 2022 member Ryan McKeeman plans to attend Hawkeye Community College this fall for automotive technology studies.
He is the son of Lowell and Janet McKeeman; brother to Robby (2017 OHS graduate), Riley (2020 OHS graduate), Regan and Ricky McKeeman; and uncle to DJ.
His high school activities have included wrestling, football, golf and FFA. Honors he’s received include the FFA Star Award (2021) and JV Outstanding Wrestler (2022).
“My favorite activity was wrestling my senior year because it was my most successful year,” he said.
A favorite high school memory “was looking out of the locker room at Charles City with the football coaches, watching the tornadoes go by.”