Upper Iowa University will be hosting a meet and greet event with alumnus Thyron Mathews of Oelwein, the winner of Netflix’s season two of “Barbecue Showdown.” The event at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines offers attendees a unique opportunity to interact with the culinary sensation and learn from his expertise.
Mathews, a talented pitmaster with a remarkable history, and winner of the popular Netflix cooking competition, continues to gain notoriety in the world of barbecue.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at the University’s booth located in the Varied Industries Building at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines during the Iowa State Fair.
Attendees can look forward to hearing Thyron’s amazing story, pictures with Thyron, barbecue tips and how to obtain Thyron’s much-praised “mop sauce.” Whether you’re a barbecue aficionado or simply a fan of Thyron’s incredible journey, this event promises to be a memorable experience.
Admission to the meet and greet with Thyron Mathews is included with Iowa State Fair admission tickets, and no additional registration is required.
For more information about Upper Iowa University’s meet and greet with Thyron Mathews at the Iowa State Fair, please visit our website at https://uiu.edu/iowa-state-fair.