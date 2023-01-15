Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The applause began to rain down as board members and volunteers at the Plentiful Pantry accepted the postponed December 2022 Clapper Award for customer service on Thursday, Jan. 12.

For the Positively Oelwein Committee, Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Office Manager Carolyn Spence presented the flowers to Ashley Kunkle-Ehn, with a thanks for the Plentiful Pantry having hosted “the Community Thanksgiving, and for all you do for the community.”

