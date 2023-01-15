The applause began to rain down as board members and volunteers at the Plentiful Pantry accepted the postponed December 2022 Clapper Award for customer service on Thursday, Jan. 12.
For the Positively Oelwein Committee, Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Office Manager Carolyn Spence presented the flowers to Ashley Kunkle-Ehn, with a thanks for the Plentiful Pantry having hosted “the Community Thanksgiving, and for all you do for the community.”
Volunteers put in about 11 hours on Nov. 19 preparing for the Nov. 20 no-charge meal at Oelwein High School, with 347 people served. The Plentiful Pantry publicized it but eschewed the spotlight. Donations, they said, made it possible, from Dollar Fresh, Fareway, Pizza Ranch, Iowa Food Hub, Fidelity Bank & Trust, Century 21 and many others.
The award was for the entire Plentiful Pantry for their role in reigniting the tradition of a community Thanksgiving meal, Spence indicated.
Longtime residents recalled area restaurants having hosted Thanksgiving meals in the past.
Board member Barb Schmitz insisted her ruse about a break-in in order to get the co-founders to come in for the award had a grain of truth — they were, indeed, missing the Scotch tape, as Schmitz said she had to purchase more.
The Plentiful Pantry, which opened Sept. 7, has attained its nonprofit status designation, Kunkle-Ehn said.
Its format that lets people shop for their own food has been popular, with volunteers checking out 13,000 to 17,000 pounds of groceries per month.
It is suggested to use the pantry once a week. They don’t, however, turn anyone away, she said.
They have a few cold storage units in addition to a dry goods area and a kids’ area.
Changes to the operating hours are in effect for January — including adding Tuesday evenings — with different hours for February.
January hours are each Monday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Tuesday 5-7 p.m.; Wednesday, 4-6 p.m.; and Thursday, 1-4 p.m.
February hours are each Monday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Tuesday, 5-7 p.m.; Wednesday, 4-6 p.m. and Thursday, 1-3 p.m.
Their phone number when open is 319-238-8400.