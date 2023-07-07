Any celebration of Oelwein and its history is also a recognition of the immense part played by the railroad in making the city what it is today, explained Dana Smith, a member of the Hub City Heritage Corporation board, which oversees Oelwein’s Railroad Museum.
Just how important was the railroad to Oelwein?
“Oelwein wouldn’t be any bigger than Westgate if that wouldn’t have been here,” Smith explained, of the train system’s crucial role in the city’s development. “It would just be a little farm community.”
The railroad’s impactful history in Oelwein dates to the 1880s, when the Chicago Great Western had successfully created important routes connecting many of the midwest’s leading industrial cities. At the intersection of several of these crucial links was Oelwein, which quickly gave it a place of prominence as the importance of rail transportation continued its growth.
“Oelwein is a central location between Chicago, Minneapolis, Omaha/Council Bluffs; it went to Kansas City, too, so all the major cities were covered,” Smith said.
This important juncture lying at the heart of the vital rail network gave Oelwein a privileged position, as soon, the city became the site of Great Western’s primary regional maintenance facility, known as the Oelwein Shops which, by the beginning of the twentieth century, made the city crucial.
“It is the scale and efficiency of the entire complex that made the Oelwein Shops unique for its day. All the necessary facilities were present, including power house, lavatory, oil house, wood mill, lumber store, freight car shop, black smith shop, paint shop, and various storage areas,” according to a 2011 historical narrative on the Oelwein facility.
It was thanks to this reality that Oelwein achieved its prominence, becoming, as it quickly did, a boomtown with much to offer to people throughout the region and beyond.
“Oelwein was known as the Hub City. We were the center of the railroad system,” Smith observed. “At that time, Oelwein was like a little Chicago, almost. It had all the retail stores you needed. It had Gambels, Wards, Sears. Everything you could buy was here. And everybody came to Oelwein to buy all their goods, back in the 1950s and 1960s.” More precisely, Smith characterized the railroad’s heyday in Oelwein as occurring in the 1950s. During those years, “a lot of people worked here,” he said.
“The railroad brought in that money,” Smith continued. “And it was all related. The Coliseum… they used to bring passenger train loads of people in here to go to that dance. And the dance was three or four nights a week. They’d bring them in on the train, and, of course, what’d they do? They needed housing; the Hotel Mealey up there was a big deal. The bands’ players stayed there, too. One thing creates another.”
So important to the regional railroads was Oelwein that, by mid-century, it underwent a needed overhaul, Smith observed.
“In 1951, they rebuilt the yard and they had what they called a running repair here—it was basically a quick lube for the railroad industry,” he explained.”They used to run them in there and do minor repairs and change the oil and all that stuff and check things and service them and then go on to their destinations.
“The tracks were so busy out here,” he continued. “It was so busy that the people couldn’t get to work across the tracks. In 1945, they built a tunnel to go beneath the tracks. Before that, they had a bridge going over the top for people who wanted to cross, back when they had up to 14 trains a day going in and out of here. That’s a lot of trains. And in the 1960s they had hundred car trains, which was really common.”
It was also the 1960s, however, that signaled the start of the city’s decline as a regional transportation and commercial hub, a drastic shift that began with some corporate reshuffling. “The Great Western was bought out by the Northwestern in 1964,” Smith noted.
“By 1968, after Northwestern bought it, it was fine for a while, but then they started cutting back on employees,” he detailed. “That went on until the 1980s, when the Union Pacific took over (in 1984), and the guys that were still working there, they were transferred to other places to work. Some went to Little Rock, some went to Marshalltown, to finish out their careers.”
After 1984, meanwhile, “The Union Pacific used the facilities up to that point to repair the engines, and then they went to leasing all their engines and stuff. They just didn’t want to use this facility.”
The impact of the railroad’s decision to relocate their focus on Oelwein was a definitive moment for the city and its future, Smith explained.
“There’s a proposal some place, I’ve seen it,” he noted. “When the Northwestern took over the Great Western (in the 1960s), they did an analysis of Oelwein and how it was going to affect it. Well, it affected it a lot more than that analysis showed. After that point, everything kind of started going down. We started losing our big department stores, because the money was gone.” This decline occurred primarily between 1968 and the mid-1980s, Smith indicated.
It was around this same time during the 1980s, as well, that an effort got underway by a number of local people affiliated with the railroad to preserve the city’s iron horse heritage, sensing as they did that a historic era had now passed. “They tried to gather as much stuff as they could as far as paperwork and cars,” Smith said.
Over the years, those efforts led to the establishment of the city’s Railroad Museum, though, Smith indicated, the original spirit to maintain that history has started to wane as recent generations have passed.
“A lot of those people are gone that used to do a lot of that stuff. We are really down to a small group now and we are trying to build it back up, to get more people involved in the history,” Smith said.
“Right now, I’m probably the oldest active member here,” he added, “and I had really nothing to do with the railroad other than my kids and grandson were interested in it. That’s how I got started here.”
Aside from the museum and its grounds, the city’s railroad heritage remains more broadly visible, however, as active trains still pass through Oelwein, doing so “at least three times a week,” Smith indicated.
“Over where McDonald’s is,” he continued, noting another reminder of the city’s railroading past, “the Rock Island went right through there. You go up East Charles, and you go up a couple little humps; that’s where the tracks used to be,” he concluded, pointing out vestiges of an industry that first introduced the city of Oelwein to the region and nation.