Editor’s note: this is the first in a two-part report on significant 2023-24 fee changes recently established by Oelwein’s School Board. Please pick up Tuesday’s edition of The Oelwein Daily Register for the conclusion of the report.
The Oelwein School Board approved fee changes for the 2023-24 school year, removing reduced rates for driver’s education and 4-year-old full-day preschool, which is half-district- and half-state-funded, along with fee changes, and raising the eligibility for a senior activity pass to age 65.
The district will no longer “almost cover” the costs of driver’s ed by offering discounts to those on reduced or free lunch plans.
The driver’s ed program has habitually gone into the red because some families cannot afford to pay, a concept Ehn mentioned in budget talks at a board meeting Feb. 21 and revisited in April.
“Based on our continual overrun or negative dipping in of the driver’s ed pool, the district has chosen for decades to pay for driver’s education for anybody that would qualify for free and reduced lunch,” Ehn said April 17. “So we’ve had a reduced set price and a free price, and those cost overruns have been — almost covered, not covered — by the district or those that are paying in school. (We) always felt it was our duty and obligation to do so.”
“Last year, the state legislature changed the law,” Ehn said.
According to the Iowa Department of Transportation website, parents with an Iowa driver’s license in good standing can now take a “parent-taught” driver’s ed certification course from a DOT-approved contractor and turn in their certificate and a detailed driving log. The parent-taught student driver will be required to pass a driving skills test with a certified DOT consultant.
Ehn said he would “highly recommend” the school district’s driver’s ed program.
“After a lot of consideration, we would like to recommend removing the reduced and free option for driver’s ed and require all students to pay,” Ehn said.
“This is legal for us to do. The Iowa Supreme Court has a ruling from back in the ‘90s that designates what’s allowable for free and reduced fee, and what’s not, and we can remove that waiver from driver’s ed,” Ehn said.
RECENT PRESCHOOL FUNDING TALK
The district offers reduced-cost full-day preschool, which it is not required to do, the board heard in budget talks Feb. 21. The state pays half a day. The district is required to self-fund the rest; state funds may not be used for that part. The Little Husky preschool fee structure is based on childcare costs and service time, Ehn said.
“If everybody pays 100% of their bill, we would cover the cost,” Ehn said Feb. 21.
“Are you telling me bills aren’t getting paid by people that send their kids to preschool?” board member Bob Kalb asked.
“Yes, Ehn said.
If the district hired a collection agency like it does over the summer for school lunch accounts that are in default, “we would only get 60% of the funds that are owed to us,” Ehn said.
Students eligible for free lunch typically qualify for Head Start, outside the public preschool funding, which has a more firm registration deadline than the public schools are allowed, so families may still end up applying to public preschool.
The 2022 State Legislature ended public school open enrollment deadlines.
Additionally, students eligible for reduced lunch have been referred to the school by a regional social service agency, Building Direction for Families, serving Buchanan, Delaware and Fayette counties, which acts as a funding pass-through for health and human services, Ehn said.
The scholarships program through BDF had been helping kids eligible for reduced lunch get to all-day preschool but paying only half the district’s fee; they only reimburse at the reduced rate.
Legislation that sought to correct this did not clear the March 3 funnel deadline, Ehn said at the March 13 board meeting.
House File 297 (2023 Legislature) would have moved pre-k weighting to one full student for students under 200% of the federal poverty level.
“This may come back in appropriations. We need to keep pushing,” Ehn’s presentation noted.
At the April 17 meeting, meanwhile, Ehn referenced previous conversations around preschool funding and recommended removing its reduced-cost preschool.