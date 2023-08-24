Those from the region patronizing the recent Heritage Days Flea Market at the Oelwein Area Historical Society’s museum included Oelwein’s Randy Latham and his eight-year-old son Jayce, who came not only for the deals and unique items, but also to tour the vast museum, itself, and explore the seemingly unlimited array of local history and artifacts.
“We come here every year,” Latham said, of their stop within while patronizing the market outside. “It’s really neat to see all the old stuff. We like to see the trains, and all the old telephones.”
In addition to viewing the many and varied antique items housed in the museum, Latham’s purposes in bringing Jayce also included providing a further introduction to the city’s history as well as helping him understand more generally how modern life relates to the past.
“I like to bring him to learn everything about Oelwein and old things,” Latham said, “how it used to be. It’s so easy now, with the technology, and stuff was harder back then.”
Those lessons, along with the museum’s many interesting artifacts and the intrigue they foster, are not lost on his son, Latham noted, as the two talk about what they experienced there quite often.
“He’s always asking when it’s going to be next year. He’s really interested,” Latham observed.
Among the specific items that elicited the boy’s wonder on this day was the old-time parking meter, which Jayce indicated he found interesting “because it tells how much time you parked there.”
In an effort to provide greater historical context, a paper sign posted above the museum’s meter explained that, during “Spring of 1949, meters were installed downtown (in Oelwein) to enforce and control merchants and shoppers that would park in front of stores.”
The larger value of its historical museum to the city, Latham continued, is significant, especially given the pace and ease of modern life, which may give people of all ages a false understanding of where we came from.
“I think it’s very important,” Latham observed, of the museum’s general worth, “because people forget how things used to be, and we have it so much easier now, with everything.”
So large is the museum’s collection, meanwhile, that Latham indicated there were exhibits and displays that he and his son simply had not appreciated or seen during prior visits, though they make a point to tour the facility each August. “We’ve noticed the little barbershop now that we didn’t see before,” he observed, in that regard.
While taking time to enjoy all the museum had to offer, Latham concluded by noting that he and Jayce were there for the flea market, as well, and that he, personally, had a particularly favorite part.
“The old toys,” he said, in identifying what objects among the vendor’s wares tended to catch his eye, “like maybe stuff I had as a kid.”