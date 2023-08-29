Editor’s note: This is the conclusion in a two-part series on Sunday’s Hawkeye Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association’s omelet breakfast.
In identifying his own favorite parts of hosting the semi-annual omelet breakfast fundraiser, Hawkeye Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association Fire Chief Darren Schultz began in a bit of jest before offering another nod to the work his members complete in order to make the event possible for so many to enjoy.
“When we’re done cleaning up,” he chose, with a laugh, as his favorite aspect of the gathering.
“It’s nice seeing everyone in the
community come out,” he continued, on a more serious note. “There’s a lot of new faces that you’ve never seen before, too, so it’s nice.”
So popular and important are the omelet fundraisers in the eyes of patrons and the surrounding community that he and his department field frequent requests asking if the occasion could be held more frequently than twice annually, Schultz said.
“We’ve been asked numerous times,” he described, “if we’d have it more than twice a year, but we think twice is enough. Just because you don’t want your guys to get burned out on it. It’s all volunteer.”
Regardless of Schultz’s hesitation to expand it, the request for him to do so are not surprising, he indicated, given the favorable response which the breakfasts, replete with their exquisite food and eye-to-eye hospitality, elicit.
“Everyone that comes here, we always get huge compliments on how well we do with the omelets and stuff. I think the whole community looks forward to it every year. We look forward to it, (too), because it’s a way that we can bring in new equipment to our station.”
In drawing such impressive numbers, the event’s sprawling, regional reach is in clear evidence, which reflects not only the support of the broader population, but also that of the other area fire departments, as well, Schultz indicated.
“Not just our community, but the surrounding communities, too. We get a lot of people from the other areas that are close to us, like Westgate and West Union, some from Wadena, all over the county. We all support each other.
“It’s not uncommon to see at least someone from every department in the area come to it, (also),” he added. “Likewise, when they have events, we go to their stuff.”
By consistently holding the omelet breakfasts at the city’s community hall, meanwhile, the fire department, Schultz explained, can also do its part in giving back to the community by strengthening an important local gathering place.
“This is a way that we can help support the community hall, too, because the community hall is a non-profit, so we pay them rent and stuff. Whatever fees it is they would charge a normal person, we pay all that, so that it helps keep this place going.”
Fundraisers aside, Schultz noted a couple of priority items on which his department is focused—including one particularly transformational change—as 2023 moves along and 2024 comes into view.
“Right now, we are building a new fire station, which is right across the street,” he said, in referencing his group’s major current initiative, while also emphasizing that the funds brought in from the breakfast, regardless of the new station’s vast significance, are not earmarked to be utilized on that major project. “We are trying to keep these more toward equipment. We are using a lot more grants for that over there. If we need to, we will move some of the funds over, but we are trying not to.
“I think, in another five years,” he added, in also sharing his organization’s long-term vision, “I think we’d be looking at maybe trying to replace our water tanker truck. Five to 10 years. I know that’s the next one on the list. We just have to see how it goes and how much things cost and how well we can do it.”
In the much shorter term, however, Schultz noted that his group has already started thinking about next spring’s omelet breakfast fundraiser, which is no doubt welcomed news to the event’s many supporters—though the precise details remain in a bit of flux.
“It’ll be either late March or early April,” he concluded, in that regard. “We have not set that date yet. We’ll just have to see when Easter is. That’s when we always plan it around.”