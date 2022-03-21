OFD finds customer for extra equipment

The Oelwein Fire Department has been assessing its inventory and, in the process, found a way to help another fire department in the county. The OFD was fortunate to receive funding from Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation to acquire updated, battery-powered extrication tools to allow its rescuers a safer way to extricate people in accident situations.
The new set of “jaws-of-life” equipment does not have the safety hazards of air compressor lines, that could trip up personnel while trying to save a person, plus the newer set allows for firefighters to use all three tools at the same time.
The members discussed how the old set could still be utilized and it was decided that a smaller fire department may not be able to come up with $35,000 for a new set, according to Public Safety Director Jeremy Logan.
“Even though this older set lacks the abilities and features of the newer sets, if it means a smaller department and those that they serve could benefit from and possibly save someone by still keeping (the tools) in-service, that is better than the department not having immediate access to this equipment,” Logan said.
The Wadena-Illyria Fire Department purchased the equipment for $4,000 and will add it to their lifesaving abilities in rescue emergencies.
“We appreciate and thank the Oelwein Fire Department for doing business locally,” said Fire Chief Kenny Aeschliman.
Oelwein Fire Chief Jim Tuecke said the money from the sale will go into the fund to offset the expense of equipment needed for the new aerial unit the fire department is preparing to purchase.
Logan said the fire station is getting ready for its interior to be painted as part of the facility improvements, with new doors to be installed in a few weeks.
The spring open burning dates for the City of Oelwein have been set to start at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 22. The final date for spring open burning will be Sunday, May 15. Open burning inside Oelwein city limits is restricted to the hours of 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and under favorable atmospheric conditions. The open burning is for landscape waste only. All fires must be attended by a person assuming responsibility for the burning. A garden hose connected to a water supply or other fire-extinguishing equipment must be readily available at the burning site.