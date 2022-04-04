Oelwein High School’s graduation ceremony is less that two months away and officials have released the schedule of events leading up to it.
On Monday, May 16, senior students have a meeting to go to during the homeroom hours.
On Wednesday, May 18, two awards programs are scheduled. The baccalaureate will begin at 6 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. At 7 p.m., the Senior Awards Night will begin in the Williams Center for the Performing arts.
On Thursday, May 19, after turning in their school laptops, seniors will don their graduation gowns and hats and go on graduation walks at all the district’s schools. After a senior lunch in the high school cafeteria, they will go to the mandatory graduation practice in the gym at 1 p.m.
It all culminates in Graduation Sunday, May 22. The graduates need to arrive and check in at 1:30 p.m. and report to the senior hallway by 1:50 p.m.
The commencement ceremony will be in the gymnasium at 2 p.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
West Central High School’s graduation ceremony will be at 7 p.m., Friday, May 13.
Starmont High School’s commencement will be at 1 p.m., Sunday, May 15. Wapsie Valley’s ceremony will be at 2 p.m. that day.