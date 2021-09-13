All alumni of the Oelwein High School Band are welcome to join the current band for a mass band of current and former band members on alumni night for the homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 24.
The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. and warm up and run through the pregame portion. Then alumni will be asked to perform with the band for pregame (“Star Spangled Banner” and fight song). After pregame, alumni are welcome to join the band in the stands and then stick around to make some noise for the 2021 OHS Marching Band halftime show.
Persons needing an instrument to use may contact high school band director Cory McBride, — cmcbride@oelwein.k12.ia.us — and he will have it ready for them that night, as supplies allow.
A Sept. 2 Oelwein Band Department Facebook post indicates they are also rehearsing for a fall show.
“We had a great evening practice tonight and made some excellent progress on our fall show, Ritual,” says the Sept. 2 post. “A special shout out to those parents who helped move/load equipment and surprised us with water and snacks for everyone.”
They have also posted volunteer opportunities for various roles in the band boosters. Find them on Facebook for details.