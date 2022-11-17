Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Three Oelwein High School senior cheerleaders — Kaitlyn Pattison, Kylie Arnold and Elizabeth Recker — have been named for some prestigious honors which will be occurring in short order.

Pattison and Arnold will perform on Friday, Nov. 18 during two of the day-two state high school football playoffs in Cedar Falls. Then, only hours later on Saturday, Pattison and Recker will be leaving to take part in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday, Nov. 24 in New York City.

Trending Food Videos