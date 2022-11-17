Three Oelwein High School senior cheerleaders — Kaitlyn Pattison, Kylie Arnold and Elizabeth Recker — have been named for some prestigious honors which will be occurring in short order.
Pattison and Arnold will perform on Friday, Nov. 18 during two of the day-two state high school football playoffs in Cedar Falls. Then, only hours later on Saturday, Pattison and Recker will be leaving to take part in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday, Nov. 24 in New York City.
“I am very proud and excited for them to have these opportunities and cannot wait to watch them perform and represent Oelwein,” head coach Jamie Knowles said.
OHS senior cheerleaders Pattison and Arnold were among more than 250 cheerleaders selected for the Iowa Cheer Coaches Association Honor Squad.
The ICCA Honor Squad final practice will occur in the early morning — 7:30-9 a.m. — on Friday, Nov. 18 in the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls with performances to follow.
This squad will perform at halftime of the Iowa High School Athletic Association Football Championship Games occurring at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.
The playoff lineup on Friday starts with the class 2A game at 10 a.m. between Central Lyon/George-Little Rock and Williamsburg (both undefeated).
In 3A at 1 p.m., Mount Vernon (12-0) will face Harlan (11-1).
“Kylie (Arnold) is excited for this new experience, making memories and the opportunity to be able to cheer with other cheerleaders,” Knowles said.
“Kaitlyn (Pattison) is excited to be cheering with other cheerleaders from across the state of Iowa and being able to work with the Iowa Central college cheerleaders,” Knowles said.
AT MACY’S PARADE THANKSGIVING DAY
Seniors Pattison and Recker were the only two individuals selected from Iowa to perform perform at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, according to Knowles.
The parade starts at 8 a.m. Central (9 Eastern) on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24.
“(It’s) definitely something they will remember, and don’t forget to watch them during the parade on TV,” Knowles said.
“Elizabeth (Recker) is very excited to be able perform in the parade and to experience all the sight-seeing in New York City,” Knowles said. “She is also excited to get to see the dance she will be performing put all together with the rest of individuals selected from across the United States.”
“Kaitlyn (Pattison) is very excited, we will be doing a lot of sight-seeing. It was an honor to be selected and she is excited to cheer with new people and learn some new things,” Knowles said.