The show opened with a howling in the distance. Then a lone woodwind cut into the night.
The Oelwein High School Marching Band was on the field.
The Huskies performed their marching show in its entirety for the first time this season, during halftime of Friday night’s Homecoming football game.
“The show is titled ‘Ritual’ and has a haunting melody that appears throughout the three movements,” said Cory McBride, grades 7-12 band director “It features several soloists including Amaya Espe (flute), Brody Rogers (flugelhorn), and Kaitlyn Pattison (clarinet).
“The band even has several band members who at different times in the show will double on something other than their normal instrument such as percussion or flags.”
Sprinting between spots and instruments occurred multiple times Friday.
“After not being able to have a normal marching band season last year, everyone in the band has been excited to be back on the field performing for our audiences this year!” McBride said.