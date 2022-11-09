More than 30 Oelwein High School cast and crew members of “MASH” began prep work in early to mid-October to ready the dark comedy about a fictional mobile Army surgical hospital unit during the Korean War that will open Friday, Veterans Day.
Public performances will start at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Williams Center for the Arts. They are performing for middle- and high-school audiences Tuesday and Thursday.
Speech coach and teacher Liz Stange is co-directing with assistant, substitute teacher and the Rev. Josh Schunk. Both are new to directing although Schunk had a role coordinating church productions pre-pandemic at a prior congregation.
Students’ energy, adaptability and cohesion did not go unnoticed.
“They bring excitement to the stage (and) are always willing to try something new,” Stange said.
She credited their adaptability. “We’ve had so many changes and adjustments and they are willing to be flexible.”
Three to four cast changes have occurred, from assigning a new lead after the first rehearsal to a minor part change last week.
“The third strength is honestly their ability to mold together as a group. They are such kind humans, they are willing to work with anybody, help anybody, and be a part of this 35-person team that has only really four chances to show what they are working on,” Stange said. This included trial runs this week.
Senior Natalie Crandall is in her first leading role as Capt. Benjamin Franklin “Hawkeye” Pierce, after having played one of the gossips in “The Music Man.”
Crandall was familiar with “MASH” coming in and said she identifies with Hawkeye.
“He’s very charismatic but he jokes a lot, and he truly cares about people, that’s how I relate,” Crandall said.
“We always joke around but everyone tries their hardest and it’s definitely showing in our performance,” Crandall said.
After speech her freshman year, sophomore Keatyn Andersen is debuting onstage as Hawkeye’s sidekick, Capt. Augustus Bedford “Duke” Forrest.
“I like how my character is a sidekick to Natalie, who is Hawkeye, because we normally are like that together and we do banter together a lot. So being partners with her is very easy and she also helps me with lines, she’s a very good main role,” Andersen said.
Senior Dylan Lawless is debuting onstage as Cpl. Walter Eugene “Radar” O’Reilly, the supply clerk and Iowa native, after Stange invited him to participate.
“Miss Liz came to me and said I’d do good as Radar,” Lawless said.
“I like how naive and timid he is,” Lawless said.
“I like the way he acts… I like the fact that he spends more time on the ground than standing up, to hear stuff.”
“I kind of like the scene where he sings, ‘Give My Regards to Broadway’ because they’re not really singers at all and it sounds really bad — it’s supposed to,” Lawless said.
Lawless harbored some anxiety about learning his lines but that has been easier than he thought, having learned to memorize his cues and his lines.
“Putting in emotion, I find difficult sometimes,” he said.
Senior Ava Stocks has enjoyed “getting to bond with the people” on the set. Stocks is debuting onstage as Capt. Walter Waldowski, whom she said “fits my vibe.”
The play program comes with a trigger warning, not only for artillery sounds and flashing lights but also some dark humor.
“One scene in particular discusses depression and suicide. While the characters joke about this, OHS does not. We want to make sure anyone who ever feels this way is heard and taken care of appropriately,” the program states. “If you or someone you know needs help, please call 9-8-8. If you need to step out at any time, please do so.”
Senior Jason Harriman is debuting onstage as Father John Patrick Mulcahy, noting it’s an inspirational role. He also plays Dean Mercy Lodge, who dictates a letter to Hawkeye.
“As a first-year director, I know I couldn’t do this alone, and Mr. Schunk has been so incredibly supportive, as well as the rest of the high school staff, especially Mrs. (Jamie) Jacobs (and) Christina Glew, one of the parents,” Stange said.
Stange and Schunk have filled in for each other directing.
“Being able to work with (and) trust somebody to back you up is really special,” Stange said.
Christina Glew is not only a parent of cast member Lori Glew and of recent volunteer directors’ assistant Aryn Glew, but she is also a member of the Williams Performing Arts Center Board and an employee of the armory. She is helping with promotions like a poster showing all the characters, a video to show before the performance, cooking a meal for the cast and lining up costumes and props.
“She’s been a rock star,” Stange said.
“Our directors have been amazing this year, it’s their first play, so a big thank you to them, a big congrats,” Crandall said. “It’s going to be a killer show!”
Doors open at 6:15. General admission tickets cost $5 and are on presale in the Oelwein High School office.
CAST, CREW
Ali Cook as Congresswoman Goldfarb and Korean, Alison Steggall as Miss Randazzle and Fritzi, Amaya Espe as Light Booth Crew, Asher Meyer as Sound Locator, Ava Stocks as Captain Walter "Walt" Waldowski, Ben Koob as Lt. Col. Henry Braymore Blake, Carole Wurtzinger-Cheeks as Costume Assistant, Dakota Syrvoy as Military Siren Sound, Dylan Lawless as Corporal “Radar” [O']Reilly, Eric Hogan as Korean No. 1 and Extra, Gabe Klendworth as Ho-Jon, Iva Sams as Agnes and Extra, Jaden Landers as Sgt. Devine, Jason Harriman as Father John Patrick Mulcahy and Dean Mercy Lodge, Jaylynn Craun as Mitzi and Extra, Josh Aagesen as Gen. Hamilton Harlington Hammond, Keatyn Andersen as Capt. Augustus Bedford "Duke" Forrest, Leo Dettbarn as Sound Booth Crew, Lola Ciesielski as Lt. Louise Kimble, Lori Glew as Maj. Margaret Houlihan, Mallory Bratten as Lt. Janice Fury, Matthew Bratten as Capt. John McIntyre (Trapper John) and Capt. Oliver Wendell "Spearchucker" Jones, Mikala Smith as Capt John "Ugly" Black and Extra, Molly Dulin as Pvt. Lopez and Lt. Connie Liebowitz, Natalie Crandall as Capt. Benjamin Franklin "Hawkeye" Pierce, Rayven Borucki as Lt. Nancy Phillips, Sara Throckmorton as Korean No. 2 and Maj. Ruth Haskell, Selah Hadley as Capt. Bridget McCarthy, Sydney Rahe as Capt. Frank Burns, [Principal] Tim Hadley as Football Game Announcer, Vincent Mcallister as Curtain Technician, Will Davis as Pvt. Boone.