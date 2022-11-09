Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

More than 30 Oelwein High School cast and crew members of “MASH” began prep work in early to mid-October to ready the dark comedy about a fictional mobile Army surgical hospital unit during the Korean War that will open Friday, Veterans Day.

Public performances will start at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Williams Center for the Arts. They are performing for middle- and high-school audiences Tuesday and Thursday.

