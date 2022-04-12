The Buggles said video killed the radio star, but in 2020 it was COVID-19 that killed the high school’s spring show choir performance.
Well, Oelwein High School’s Vocal Music Department is bringing back the shelved songs and many of that year’s singers for a Show Choir/Alumni Concert at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 23.
“This is the show from the spring of 2020,” said director Darci Fueling. “We started it with those kids and got shut down.”
The songs coming back are “Blame it on the Boogie,’ ‘I’ve Had the Time of My Life’ (from ‘Dirty Dancing’) and “Proud Mary.” There will be a girl’s number, “I Will Survive,” and a boy’s number, “Footloose.”
Doubling as an Alumni Concert, 2020 graduates get to come back and finish the way they deserved.
“The purpose of the concert is to give an opportunity for the class of 2020 to perform on stage again,” said Fueling. “They missed their opportunity because of COVID-19. I want them to sing, so some will sing in the choir, some will sing solos, and it should be really fun.”
The current students have been practicing since February, having two to three practices a week depending on sports schedules.
“They all pull their own weight,” said Fueling. “This will be a group of 28 kids, they all work hard because it is harder than everyone thinks.”
The Alumni Concert will follow directly after the Show Choir performance.
“Our concert choir students will perform with the alumni, two of the pieces that we are doing were popular with the alumni,” said Fueling. “The alumni got to choose and help with the music. The concert choir students and alumni that attend will only be practicing with each other once before the show that very afternoon.”
Choreographing the Show Choir performance is
Blake Perkins, a 2020 graduate who originally was learning the choreography, and is now teaching it.
“The students love Blake,” said Fueling. “He is a good teacher and choreographer, he relates well with the students possibly due to his age, and they highly respect him.”
Others notably helping with the upcoming performance are Lee Anderson the co-director, and Sue Schlitter the accompanist. Costumes were all donated by the Kennedy High School show choir in the summer of 2020.
Alumni singing solos at the concert will be Blake Perkins, Karissa Shannon, Mariah Ash and Lawren Winfield.