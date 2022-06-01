The following Oelwein High School students have been selected as the overall “Whatever It Takes” award winners to represent Oelwein High School for the 2021-2022 school year.
The Oelwein Community School District believes in doing ‘whatever it takes’ to educate all students. These students demonstrate whatever it takes to be top notch in all they do in their educational journey at OHS.
Recipients for this year are Jaylynn Craun (ninth grade), Alexa Berryman (10th), Deron Henderson (11th) and Jenna Schmith (12th).
Their names will be added to the OHS Wall of Fame to be recognized for years to come.