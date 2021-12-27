Students in Oelwein industrial tech instructor Todd Kastli’s “Intro to Industrial Technology” class recently completed their CO2-propelled dragster unit by racing the mini-cars down a hallway in the high school.
The race champion car-maker and the car-maker with the voted “best of show” in each class period each receive a certificate.
The overall speed bracket is then set up and carried out.
Brady Burkhart’s dragster won the “fastest of the fastest” overall championship among the class winners, narrowly beating Logan Taylor’s. Brady’s dragster’s fastest time was 1.282 seconds over the 10 meter distance, which converts to 34.89 miles per hour.