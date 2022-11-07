Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

A recent trip by Oelwein High School students to Mobile Track Solutions (MTS) in Elkader continued their education about both the importance of local manufacturing as well as the various job opportunities available in it, according to Todd Kastli, who teaches Industrial Technology at the school.

“Our main goal was to expose students to some of the potential manufacturing careers available in northeast Iowa,” Kastli said. “This is an ongoing process throughout a student’s high school career.”

