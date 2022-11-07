A recent trip by Oelwein High School students to Mobile Track Solutions (MTS) in Elkader continued their education about both the importance of local manufacturing as well as the various job opportunities available in it, according to Todd Kastli, who teaches Industrial Technology at the school.
“Our main goal was to expose students to some of the potential manufacturing careers available in northeast Iowa,” Kastli said. “This is an ongoing process throughout a student’s high school career.”
MTS, which specializes in manufacturing a wide range of scraper models and construction grade tractors, disks, and rollerblades, was established in 2007 and has since grown to occupy a campus in Elkader of 160,000 square feet while boasting a total of 130 employees and equipment dealers across the nation.
At the event, the 55 student participants, taught at OHS by Kastli and fellow Industrial Technology instructor Brock Sorensen, were divided into several groups, with each rotating through one of three portions of the plant. “Each group was taken to the maintenance department,” Kastli explained, “where they were shown and had a discussion about the various machines that they need to maintain and were able to see a large CAT diesel engine and the transmission of one of their earth movers.”
Following this introduction to maintenance, students moved on to explore elements of the manufacturing and finishing processes in greater detail. During this part of the tour, “the group was taken to an area where some of the equipment is stored and discussed the welding process of assembling the equipment and the machining of some of the parts which is followed by painting and finishing with assembling the remaining systems and decals,” Kastli said. “We were able to see the high-tech paint mixing system used to reduce waste as well as making it possible to get precise color combinations.”
The next portion of the tour was also centered on production, this time, more narrowly on the creation of parts and equipment, as well as the assembly process, itself. As Kastli described, “We went into the building where CNC (Computer Numerical Control, which refers to the automation of machines using microcomputers) machining was done, producing some of the parts. These parts were then assembled and distributed to the various areas where they are needed.”
The trip concluded with students eating a lunch provided by their host, during which the guests learned more about MTS’s background while wrapping up the tour with a question-and-answer period, Kastli said.
Deemed a successful learning endeavor, the experience elicited a number of positive questions and reactions from the students, Kastli noted. “They were interested in different careers they saw and asked questions about how to apply for a job,” he explained. “Many of them offered their favorite job possibilities such as welding, painting, assembly, design/engineering, maintenance and others. We were told about how students could possibly get an internship in the summer and how to gain experience and knowledge for entry level positions”
“They really enjoyed seeing the different operations and learning about many of the careers at Mobile Track Solutions,” he concluded.