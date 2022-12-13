The Oelwein High School Vocal Music Department welcomed the holiday season at the Williams Center Monday night with the program, “Let’s Have a Christmas Celebration!” The evening of music featured Mixed Choir, Belle Voce, Bass Choir, Concert Choir, the 9-12 OHS Combined Choirs, and OHS alumni.
Under the direction of Darci Fuelling with Sue Schlitter, accompanist, the more than 90 voices of the vocal music department filled the Williams Center with holiday music spanning decades of composers.
Following the introduction with combined choirs singing “Let’s Have a Christmas Celebration,” the Mixed Choir performed a holiday favorite, “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” and “Deck the Rooftop,” for Glee fandom, a combination of “Deck the Halls” and “Up on the Rooftop” arranged by Mark Brymer. The song is a mash-up originally performed by the Glee cast. While never performed in an episode of the show, the song was released on the album “Glee: The Music.”
Belle Voce, with a beautiful blend of female harmonies, presented “The Christmas Waltz” which can be heard on the Hallmark movie of the same name, “All Is Well,” “A Soulful Christmas,” a medley of favorites, and “Frosty the Snowman,” an adaptation from arranger Kirby Shaw.
The Bass Choir took the stage with “Bidi Bom” a lively holiday time is here tune by David Eddleman. The men followed with their own rendition of “Mele Kalikimaka,” the Hawaiian-themed Christmas song meaning Merry Christmas. The Hawaiian dance hand gestures that echo the meaning of the lyrics, completed the performance.
The Concert Choir performed the Jonas Brothers hit, “Like It’s Christmas,” followed by a solemn canticle “O Magnum Mysterium,” that portrayed the animals’ visit to the manger. The program then fast-forwarded from the Middle Ages to 2022 with a holiday song for the millennials, “I Want to Stare At My Phone With You,” by Nathan Howe. During this performance, cellphones came out as the choir broke off into small vignettes of selfies and phone (over) use. It was a big hit with the audience as well as the performers. The Concert Choir wrapped up with a beautifully moving arrangement of “O Little Town of Bethlehem” by Dan Forrest. The blend of voices combined with stunning accompaniment from outstanding pianist Sue Schlitter left everyone with a warm holiday glow.
For the concert finale, Darci Fuelling invited alumni of her music programs to join in singing “Night of Silence,” a tradition that has been carried out through several years. The Williams Center stage and aisles filled with musicians past and present, as they sang the piece in candlelight to conclude the festive holiday program.
It was noted in the program that a candle on the grand piano was place there “in memory of all of those who live on in our hearts.”
The program also included special appreciation to school officials and Williams Center for the Arts personnel, along with a note of thanks to the Oelwein Fine Arts Guild, which is instrumental in helping fund projects both large and small. Each student that performed Monday evening has benefited from the work of the Guild.