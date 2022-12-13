Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

OHS Vocal Music Christmas Celebration Concert

OHS Vocal Music Director Darci Fuelling leads the Concert Choir in “Like It’s Christmas,” popularized by the Jonas Brothers, during Monday’s performance in the Williams Center.

 DEB KUNKLE | Oelwein Daily Register

The Oelwein High School Vocal Music Department welcomed the holiday season at the Williams Center Monday night with the program, “Let’s Have a Christmas Celebration!” The evening of music featured Mixed Choir, Belle Voce, Bass Choir, Concert Choir, the 9-12 OHS Combined Choirs, and OHS alumni.

Under the direction of Darci Fuelling with Sue Schlitter, accompanist, the more than 90 voices of the vocal music department filled the Williams Center with holiday music spanning decades of composers.

