Despite a torrential rainstorm toward the end of the afternoon, Saturday’s car show in City Park put on by the Oelwein Odd Rods had many visitors walking down memory lane and getting one more chance to revisit favorite vehicles from yesterday.
From the early years of basic transportation to today’s digitalized and electronically enhanced dream machines, it was a great chance to get a look at the evolution of the automobile and how some creative car owners have redesigned their “wheels” on their own terms.
Walking among some favorite old time Chevrolets, a two-toned pearl gray and cream 1955 Bel Air caught this reporter’s attention – not only because of its detailed classic lines, but also because of the emblem in the grille, “LS3.”
Owner Keith Siefken of Cedar Rapids lifted the hood to expose the answer to the question. The ’55 classic was fitted with a 2010 Camaro 435 hp motor. The car was definitely in a class all its own. He explained he has owned it about four years, and it was a rat hotel, literally, when he got it.
“I knew what I wanted to do with the car before I ever owned it. I had it all planned out,” Siefken said of the car of his dreams. After getting it cleaned
See SHOW, A2
out, he set about putting it together on his terms. It was to be old school on the outside, but a new-age running system, including the Camaro engine and six-speed manual transmission (four-speed and double overdrive).
As the rain began to come down, an invitation was accepted to sit out the storm in the comfort of his Bel Air. Its interior was a masterpiece of classic lines and modern features. The double-hump dash that mirrors the style of the headlights, was fitted with customized gauges he had made to fit the shape where the large speedometer once was located.
“I got an estimate on the cost to reupholster the interior and they said about $10,000. I thought that was pretty steep, so I bought a sewing machine and did it myself,” Keith said.
As a teen, he has worked for a Singer sewing machine store in Cedar Rapids and picked up a lot from the job. His attention to detail on the seats and door panels was pristine. The car was beyond classic — it was classy.
Keith said it took him about two years to complete the renovation. His wife picked out the color scheme, which they both love. Since retiring from Alliant, he has continued his side business as an auto mechanic, but now spends more time driving the ’55 to shows and show-and-shines.
When asked what he thought he had put into the restoration project, he dipped his head slightly. “Probably $60,000,” he answered. You either live your dream, or you don’t.
As the windows started fogging over while we conversed, Keith started up the car with its keyless ignition switch. The rumble of the 435 coming to life brought back flashes of American Graffiti and Friday nights cruising the strip in Oelwein a few decades ago.
It was truly a unique experience listening to the now “leisure” auto mechanic talk about his favorite subject.
Results from Saturday’s car show will be published when they are available.