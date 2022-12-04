Signs of the season appeared throughout town as the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development held its Olde Tyme Christmas, culminating on Friday with the crowning of the 2022 Grinch Diana Stewart, fireworks, live music, carriage rides, crafts, marshmallow toasting and other merriment.
The window decorating contest matched the theme, “20 Years of Holiday Memories,” with OCAD announcing the business winners on Thursday.
With rows upon rows of miniatures, including a train, a Santa Claus and lights galore, “It’s New to You,” won the window decorating contest and a quarter-page ad in the Oelwein Daily Register.
In second was Serbro, with a window decorated with oversized ornaments and candy, a lighted tree and festive apparel.
In third was Van Denover Jewelry, whose window Tammy (Mrs. Chad) Benter decorated with family photos, childhood memorabilia and a lighted tree.
On Friday, Serbro hosted Santa, who visited with a
long line of children who discussed their Christmas wishes or at least indulged families for photos. Temperance Sandhagen of Oelwein, for instance, dressed appropriately for the North Pole in a pastel snowsuit, showed Santa four fingers indicating her age and smiled for cameras before climbing down.
Many offered their voices to help sing in the season. Community Carolers Joane and John Amick, Wallace and Barbara Rundle, John and Janet Hofmeyer shared the joy of the season with passersby at the pass-through.
A line stretched down the block from Margaret’s Crafts for carriage rides offered by Rebecca Detweiler and Rudy Helmuth.
Oelwein Fire Chief Jim Tuecke thanked their association and donors for providing the supplies to toast marshmallows for s’mores at Plaza Park.
Chet Reagan on guitar and vocals, and friends, including Mandy McCready on vocals, Livia Throckmorton on percussion, and Rayven Borucki dancing, provided live entertainment while Antioch Christian Church members offered cocoa and candy canes at the newly-renovated group quilting retreat room at Farmer’s Daughters Quilts, one of a few warming stations that helped festival-goers fend off the seasonal chill.
Craft show vendors kept Oelwein supplied with treats and knickknacks in the lower level of the diagonal mall at the northeast corner of Frederick Avenue and Charles Street.
Behind glittering snow globes and seasonal signs, Linda Warnke volunteered at the MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center gift shop table once again this year. Warnke reported as of 5:30 p.m. the crowd appeared to be picking back up again after a lull.
Diana Smith at Smith’s Creations and her daughters offered a wide variety of crocheted, stuffed toys to suit changing consumer tastes. Smith said this year, the “PJ Masks” characters have been popular. Last year, however, farm animals like goats and llamas were top sellers, she said. Smith has crocheted for 62 years since her grandmother taught her the skill as a child, and it remains her favorite craft.
Irene Stocks with the Grace United Methodist Church Worship, Outreach and Witness (WOW) committee was giving away trinkets for a donation to heating assistance for families in need as part of their outreach pillar. Stocks prepared a trinket for Elliott Juchem, age 4, while he visited the craft show with his father, Keith Juchem. The WOW group also sells pie at Party in the Park and as part of witnessing, they visit congregation members who might appreciate company and donate to community causes, such as Oelwein School District activities through Husky Athletic Boosters and the Fine Arts Guild, local food pantries and the United Way.