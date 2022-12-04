Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Signs of the season appeared throughout town as the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development held its Olde Tyme Christmas, culminating on Friday with the crowning of the 2022 Grinch Diana Stewart, fireworks, live music, carriage rides, crafts, marshmallow toasting and other merriment.

The window decorating contest matched the theme, “20 Years of Holiday Memories,” with OCAD announcing the business winners on Thursday.

