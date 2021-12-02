Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Tree window displays were still appearing Thursday afternoon for the Olde Tyme Christmas Tree Walk set Friday. Voting this year will be on Friday, Dec. 3 only.

Stroll the streets and view the trees listed and stop by the “warming stop” at 25 S. Frederick to vote for your favorite tree, the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development announced.

The list of stops follows. These will also be available at the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development where the walk begins with tree no. 1.

1. RISE Ltd. tree at OCAD, 6 S. Frederick Ave.

2. Maurice’s, 17 N. Frederick Ave.

3. City of Oelwein at Sam’s Clothing, 9 N. Frederick

4. Forever Changing,

1 S. Frederick

5. Serbro, 9 S. Frederick

6. Warming House, 19 S. Frederick

7. Fareway, at 25 S. Frederick

8. U.S. Cellular, at the in-progress future site of Hacienda Del Rio (per OCAD), 101 S. Frederick site

9. Kokomo, at 101 S. Frederick site

10. Appliance Plus, at 101 S. Frederick

11. Northeast Iowa Community College/Regional Academy of Math and Science (RAMS) Center at 101 S. Frederick site

12. Full Circle Services at 101 S. Frederick site

13. Little Husky Learning Center at 101 S. Frederick site

14. (Crossing the street) The Grand Theatre, 26 S. Frederick

15. Tindell Shoes, 24 S. Frederick

16. Flowers on Main, 18 S. Frederick

17. Lee’s Antiques, 16 S. Frederick

18. Allure Salon & Spa, 10 S. Frederick

