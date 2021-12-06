The Olde Tyme Christmas tree walk winners, voted Dec. 3, are:
In first place Lorie Moore at the Kokomo (tree 9).
In second, Full Circle Services (tree 12).
Taking third, Little Husky Learning Center (tree 13).
Updated: December 6, 2021 @ 8:25 pm
