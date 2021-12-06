Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Olde Tyme Christmas tree walk winners, voted Dec. 3, are:

In first place Lorie Moore at the Kokomo (tree 9).

In second, Full Circle Services (tree 12).

Taking third, Little Husky Learning Center (tree 13).

 
 
 

Tags

Trending Food Videos