OmniLogix Solutions earns a place in elite business directory

OmniLogix has been named a MCM Top 3PL for 2022, joining dozens of other leading third-party logistics providers selected by Multichannel Merchant in its seventh annual directory.
OmniLogix Solutions, located in Oelwein in the former Donaldson building, 301 Fifth Ave. S.W., is a third-party logistics provider (3PL) specializing in fulfilling e-commerce orders and distribution, as well as providing general pallet storage and warehousing.
3PLs have seen significant growth in recent years as the massive shift to ecommerce and DTC fuels significant demand for outsourced fulfillment and logistics. Multichannel Merchant’s searchable directory can be sorted by various criteria, helping companies vet qualified, experienced 3PLs. This is where companies will find OmniLogix, and solutions for the storage and distribution of their products.
“If you’re looking for experienced, qualified 3PL partners as you deal with growth in your online business, lacking the internal resources or expertise to scale your operations, this listing is for you,” said Mike O’Brien, Senior Content Manager of Multichannel Merchant. “Each company has been selected based on its industry experience, services offered, performance and range of capabilities.”
OmniLogix was founded by four partners who saw a growing need in the industry as an opportunity to take the knowledge and experience they gained while working for Cabela’s and venture out on their own. They currently employ about 30 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees. Collectively, they have more than 70 years of experience in the warehousing and distribution industry. The entire company, which is headquartered in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, has close to 150 years of combined experience in the industry.
“There is no one in the industry that has the years of experience that our team has,” said Collin Stubbs, president/CEO at OmniLogix Solutions.
The company profiles in the MCM Top 3PL directory include vital information to help in the selection process, including key services offered, average annual client order volume, top three merchandise categories handled, facility locations and more. It also breaks out the percentage of the continental U.S. covered based on days in transit to end customers, a critical differentiator for merchants. The directory is available throughout the year.
“Our commitment to the businesses we serve is that all orders are shipped the same day they are received. With that level of service combined with our geographic location in the middle of the U.S., we can remain competitive with the Amazons of the world,” Stubbs noted in the company’s profile. “By allowing us to handle the warehousing and distribution piece of the business, our clients can focus their time and energy on what they’re good at and that is selling products and growing their businesses.”
“It’s a great honor to be recognized by Multichannel Merchant as a best-in-class 3PL provider. We have worked very hard to assemble the absolute best team of employees possible and we take great pride in the work we perform for each one of our clients,” Stubbs said.