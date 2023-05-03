The Oelwein Middle School principal took eight students, who make up the Husky Council, and their school counselor to attend the University of Iowa 26th annual International Day Human Rights Conference on Thursday, April 20, at Iowa Memorial Union.
The Annual International Day Human Rights Conference is a one-day event designed to educate middle school students on topics related to both local and global human rights issues.
Students heard from Omar Mohamed, National Book Award Winner for his co-authored story, “When Stars are Scattered,” a graphic novel memoir of his experiences as a refugee.
The book chronicles Mohamed’s childhood at the Dadaab Refugee camp in Kenya, after his father was a victim of the war in Somalia and he was separated from his mother. He now lives in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, with his wife and six children, and works at a center to help resettle other refugees. He is the founder of Refugee Strong, a nonprofit organization that empowers students living in refugee camps.
The day included breakout sessions hosted by University of Iowa faculty, staff, and students related to the conference theme.
University of Iowa College of Education Baker Teacher Leader Center hosted this event, themed “Education for All,” in partnership with the Anne Frank Initiative, the Stanley Center for Peace and Security, the university, the Stanley Museum of Art and International Programs at Iowa.
“Many of the topics are covered in the various units that are taught at OMS,” OMS Principal Jennykaye Hampton said. “The students had a great time and all felt that they learned a great deal.”
More than 250 middle school students from nine schools across eastern Iowa attended, according to the university. Lunch was included at no cost to participants.
“Ultimately, the event is a great opportunity for our students to get onto a college campus and see what it’s like,” Hampton said. “The group of people who put this together did an amazing job.”
Oelwein students have been attending this event for years, she said.
“I was just fortunate to be able to take them this time,” Hampton said.