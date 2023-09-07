Editor’s note: this is the first in a two-part series on the most recent progress being made in Oelwein’s Events Center construction.
As work continues on the construction of Oelwein’s much anticipated Events Center venue, the focus over the last two weeks has been the creation of the building’s new elevator shaft, as well as in looking ahead to the various electrical, plumbing and wall-framing work that will follow, explained Jim Kremer, who serves as the project’s superintendent for Merit Construction.
“Wall cutting, we got the answers we needed, so they are all set up,” said Kremer, as the removal of concrete was about to begin for the shaft’s construction. “They are ready to start boring a hole through so we can shoot elevations for that. The noise up above, he’s drilling the holes on the corners of our elevator shaft. So, he’ll start cutting that soon, also. I expect it to take two days, for us to get two floors, the basement cut, our hole bored through, and our new stairway to the basement. That’s our plan. I’m hoping two days. That will open up a lot more work for us.
“We are going to cut the second floor first,” he continued, in detailing the process for creating the crucial new shaft, “lower it down to first, remove it, remove first floor. Then, from there, we’ll cut the basement, bring the basement concrete back up, and remove it out the door, also.”
The date at the end of August that cutting for the shaft began, meanwhile, coincided with a morning meeting which Kremer and others from Merit Construction held with a number of the project’s crucial subcontractors, a gathering he indicated represented a key step in reviewing next steps as they relate to the building’s mechanical and electrical work. In that respect, coordinating everyone’s efforts, as well as allowing key players to meet one other, represented the major goals of the meeting.
“Where the plumbers can start lining up some of their holes for their toilets and lavatories, so where he can be,” Kremer said, in describing some of the logistics brought up at the conference, “and, that way, if his works for him, we can kind of fudge things a little bit to make sure it works with him and where he can store some of his material, stuff like that. A lot of times, these meetings are just so everybody gets to see each other face to face.”
In addition to he and his subcontractors, the meeting also included Kremer’s Merit Construction colleague Jon Paulson, who, as the company’s project manager for the Events Center effort, works closely with Kremer, he observed, in speaking with the Daily Register.
“I am kind of behind the scenes in a certain way,” Paulson described. “I run the project from the office side of things, so coordinating submittals and materials and generating the project schedule, that sort of thing.
“We are trucking right along,” he continued, regarding the project’s progress to date and what the outlook is from his perspective. “Our goal is to be done sometime in the spring. Things are moving on track.”
As Merit’s work continued inside the building, just outside was a separate buzz of activity, this one, characterized by the use of earth-moving and other large equipment, which Paulson noted was part of the larger initiative, though fell outside the purview of he and Kremer.
“It’s not part of our project,” he explained, of the dusty work taking place around the perimeter. “The city is replacing the parking lots on the north side and east side of the building. We are kind of in the middle of it. I was just talking with their site guys to help coordinate with what we’re doing on the inside. No, I mean, we’ll lose our laydown areas outside for a little bit, but that’s temporary. We’ll be fine. There’s room.”
Though outside their immediate concern, those efforts to create the parking lots will nonetheless play a role as work on the elevator shafts continues, Kremer indicated.
“I am hoping by the end of the week we’ll have those all cut in so that, within two weeks, we can cut in our new door out here, our stoop for our new entryway. That will help the guys doing the sitework out there because their sidewalks have to match our stoop caps, so we kind of have to be a step ahead of them to help them out, and we want to. They’ve been great to work with so far.”
While the elevator shaft is the current priority, it will not be long before other crucial aspects of the project vault to greater prominence, Kremer said, which makes attending to their coordination as soon as possible a necessity.